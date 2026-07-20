Cyberbullying Laws: When Online Harassment Becomes a Crime | Juvenile Crimes Attorney, Wichita

WICHITA, Kan., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberbullying is often dismissed as "kids just being kids" or harmless online drama by parents, teachers, and school administration. The truth is, certain forms of bullying and online harassment can lead to criminal charges in Kansas, especially when threats, repeated harassment, stalking, or explicit content are involved. For parents and teens alike, it is important to understand where the line is between rude behavior and illegal conduct. Discover when online harassment becomes a crime, according to a trusted juvenile crimes attorney in Wichita, Kansas.

What Is Cyberbullying?

In general, the term "cyberbullying" refers to the use of phones, social media, text messages, gaming apps, email, or other digital platforms to intimidate, threaten, embarrass, or harass someone. This may include sending threatening messages, repeatedly contacting someone after being told to stop, sharing humiliating photos, impersonating another person online, or encouraging others to target someone digitally.

Does Kansas Have an Anti-Cyberbullying Law?

Kansas does not currently have a specific criminal statute banning "cyberbullying." However, that does not mean online harassment is legal. Instead of criminalizing cyberbullying as a whole, several existing Kansas laws may apply, depending on the situation. Many times, juveniles may face criminal charges if their online behavior involves threats, repeated harassment, stalking, or explicit content.

Harassment by Telecommunication Device

One of the most common criminal charges related to cyberbullying is harassment by a telecommunication device. Under K.S.A. 21-6206, it is illegal to use a phone, email, social media platform, or other electronic device to send messages with the intent to abuse, threaten, or harass another person. Repeatedly calling, messaging, or causing someone's phone to ring with the intent to harass the person on the receiving end can also be charged as a crime (typically a Class A nonperson misdemeanor).

When Cyberbullying Becomes Stalking

In addition to harassment-related charges, cyberbullying can quickly cross the line into stalking. But, at what exact point does this happen? Generally speaking, a single rude or upsetting message is unlikely to qualify as stalking. Under Kansas Law, stalking typically involves a course of conduct—meaning two or more related acts—directed at a specific person that causes them to fear for their safety or the safety of an immediate family member. This can include repeated online threats, tracking someone's location, monitoring their social media activity, or continuing to contact them after being told to stop.

A Real-World Example: A high school student blocks a classmate on social media after receiving rude or threatening messages. Instead of stopping, the classmate creates several fake accounts to continue sending messages and monitoring the student's posts. Eventually, the classmate begins showing up at the student's workplace and making additional threats after gathering information from the student's online profiles.

Other Cyberbullying-Related Offenses

Some online behavior can lead to charges beyond harassment or stalking. Oftentimes, these situations can lead to much more severe criminal consequences, especially if minors are involved. Some examples of crimes stemming from cyberbullying may involve:

Sharing private or explicit images

Posting sexually explicit content involving minors

Making violent threats

Encouraging self-harm

Impersonating another person online

Hacking into someone's account or device

When to Contact a Wichita Juvenile Crimes Attorney

Many cyberbullying cases involve teenagers, but being a minor does not absolve them from all legal consequences. And because so much communication happens online, many teens may not even realize that a post, screenshot, text thread, or direct message can quickly become evidence in a criminal investigation. If your child has been accused of cyberbullying or another online offense, it is important to speak with an experienced juvenile crimes attorney as soon as possible.

A knowledgeable Wichita juvenile crimes attorney can help protect your child's rights, explain the potential consequences, and help you achieve the best possible outcome for your child and their future.

Have You Been Accused?

Is your child facing criminal charges associated with cyberbullying? We encourage you to contact the McConnell Law Firm as soon as possible. While every case is different, and no conclusions should be drawn without first consulting a Wichita juvenile crimes attorney about the specifics of your case, it is always in your best interest to have a skilled attorney by your side from the beginning.

Request a Free Consultation

Do you or a loved one need the assistance of one of our juvenile crimes attorneys in Wichita? We encourage you to contact the McConnell Law Firm at (316) 243-5903 for a free consultation.

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SOURCE McConnell Law Firm