How To Protect Yourself During a Sex Crime Investigation | Wichita Criminal Defense Law Firm

WICHITA, Kan., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding out you're actively being investigated for a sex offense can be shocking and oftentimes terrifying. Many sex crimes carry severe felony penalties, registration consequences, and long-term reputation damage, sometimes before a case ever reaches court. If you have reason to believe you're under investigation (or you've been contacted by police, a detective, a school administrator, a therapist, or a family member "on behalf of" law enforcement), it's imperative you take real precautions to protect yourself and your future. Here are some practical, safe steps you can take, according to the attorneys at our Wichita criminal defense law firm.

Treat "Just a Conversation" as an Investigation

In many sex crime cases, the investigation starts well before an arrest is made. Detectives may call, text, or ask you to "come in and clear this up." They may request a "voluntary interview." It's important to understand that anything you say can be used to build probable cause for an arrest or warrant or to fill gaps in someone else's story (even if you're under the assumption you're talking casually).

Best Practice: Be polite, but don't explain. Tell them you will not answer questions without your attorney present.

Use Your Right To Remain Silent

Silence is not the same as invoking your rights. If an officer is questioning you, clearly state: "I am invoking my right to remain silent. I want a lawyer." Then stop talking. Kansas law requires law enforcement agencies to adopt written policies for recording custodial interrogations at a place of detention, and those policies must require recording the entire interrogation when it involves a homicide or a felony sex offense. That recording can become powerful evidence, so it's crucial to avoid being talked into "explaining yourself" on camera.

Do Not Consent to Searches (Especially of Your Phone)

Sex crime investigations frequently focus on digital evidence: texts, social media DMs, photos, location history, dating apps, and cloud accounts. Officers may ask to "take a quick look" or request that you hand over passwords. You can refuse to consent. If police have legal authority to search, they can pursue it through a warrant or another recognized exception. Your only job is to avoid voluntarily handing the government any unintentional evidence.

Do Not Delete Messages, Photos, or Accounts

When panic hits, people try to "clean up" their phone by deleting texts, wiping social media, or destroying devices. That can create new legal problems, including allegations of tampering with evidence. Instead, preserve what exists and stop creating new messages that could be misinterpreted. Your sex crimes attorney can advise how to document and protect helpful information without making things worse.

Do Not Contact the Accuser or Key Witnesses

We all know that words have power and can often be misinterpreted. Even a well-intended "I'm sorry you feel that way" text can be twisted into an admission. And contacting someone who has already made a report can lead to allegations of intimidation, harassment, or witness tampering, especially if emotions are high. If you share children, attend the same school, or work together, seek legal advice immediately about safe boundaries and communication, and cease contact until you receive guidance.

Contact An Attorney Immediately

An experienced sex crimes attorney can help long before arrest. They will handle communication with detectives on your behalf, advise you on searches and subpoenas, preserve favorable evidence, and prepare you for what's coming. If charges are filed, Kansas discovery rules may require prosecutors to provide certain materials upon request (such as recorded statements, reports, and test results). If you suspect you're being investigated, it's in your best interest to contact an experienced criminal defense law firm as soon as possible.

Have You Been Accused?

Are you facing false sexual accusations? We encourage you to contact the McConnell Law Firm as soon as possible. While every case is different, and no conclusions should be drawn without first consulting a Wichita criminal defense law firm about the specifics of your case, it is always in your best interest to have a skilled attorney by your side from the beginning.

Request a Free Consultation

Do you or a loved one need the assistance of one of our sex crimes attorneys in Wichita? We encourage you to contact the McConnell Law Firm at (316) 243-5903 for a free consultation.

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SOURCE McConnell Law Firm