CyberCatch Announces Sweetwater Union High School District Selects Company's AI-Enabled Continuous Cybersecurity Solution to Enhance Cyber Risk Mitigation

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch'' or the "Company") (TSXV: CYBE), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce Sweetwater Union High School District has selected the company as its cybersecurity partner.

Sweetwater Union High School District was founded in 1920, and has grown to more than 36,000 students in grades 7 through 12 and more than 10,000 adult learners. It is the second largest Middle School District in California. The School District's 32 campuses are located in the cities of Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, National City and San Diego, including the communities of Bonita, Eastlake, Otay Mesa, San Ysidro and South San Diego.

The School District signed up with CyberCatch to enhance its cyber risk management program and ensure full compliance with NIST Cyber Security Framework (CSF) and continuous cyber risk mitigation.

"We are delighted to have selected CyberCatch. The AI-enablement, coupled with expert virtual CISOs, is a highly effective and efficient, proactive continuous cyber risk mitigation solution. We saw the need to take our cyber risk management to the next level and are extremely pleased that CyberCatch is our cybersecurity partner," said Dr. Moises Aguirre, Superintendent, Sweetwater Union High School District.  

"CyberCatch is honored to serve Sweetwater Union High School District. We commend the District's forward thinking. K-12 institutions are now unfortunately being targeted by threat actors and must enhance cyber risk management. With our AI-enabled comprehensive solution we will help Sweetwater Union High School District continuously remain in compliance, and also one step ahead of rapidly increasing cyber threats," said Sai Huda, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberCatch.

About CyberCatch
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

