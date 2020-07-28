Cybercrime Operation Targets US and UK Users With Phishing Scam Emotet Returning After 5 Month Absence

DUBLIN, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the cypersecurity industry - "Emotet Returns After 5 Month Absence"

Emotet, one of the world's most destructive cybercrime operations has returned from a five month absence. On 17th July, it was reported that the Emotet botnet sent approximately 250,000 spam messages mostly to users based in the United Kingdom and United States. The group is known for taking long breaks between attacks. Prior to the recent July campaign, the last reported activity was a five day run in early February 2020. Analysts believe the timing of the most recent activity could have been purposeful as the attackers may have hoped to use the weekend to deploy malware before employees returned to work on Monday.



Emotet emails contain a malicious attachment or link to download a malicious file which when activated installs the Emotet backdoor. The emails often use information collected from infected computers such as contacts and text from previous email threads to make the malicious emails seem legitimate. This can trick users into believing the emails are genuine and make it harder for spam filters to detect the malicious emails.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v83xfc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

