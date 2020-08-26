CyberCX Selects FinancialForce to Consolidate 15 Business Units and Bring Core Business Data onto a Single System

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce , provider of the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation ( PSA ), today announced that CyberCX, a leading cybersecurity provider based in Australia, is integrating its business on a single platform powered by FinancialForce and Salesforce. As a pure-play cybersecurity company, CyberCX offers the region's most comprehensive end-to-end capabilities, securing communities and defending businesses, enterprises and government agencies from global and local cyber threats.

Formed last year, CyberCX is currently consolidating 15 of Australia's independent cybersecurity companies—and a workforce of well over 500 cybersecurity professionals—under a single national footprint. CyberCX is now leveraging the Salesforce platform and FinancialForce to bring together these fifteen disparate entities and integrate core business data onto a single, unified system. FinancialForce, being 100% native to the Salesforce platform, gives CyberCX the native integration it needs to enable automation for project delivery, supply chain management, resource management and financial management on one platform.

The demand for cybersecurity software, professionals, configuration and remote monitoring solutions, and managed services continue to grow. Cybersecurity leaders like CyberCX require a customer-centric business suite to help manage services, subscriptions, billing through to revenue recognition and accounting for their fast changing business. As the leading services automation and cloud ERP suite built native on Salesforce, FinancialForce enables CyberCX to benefit from faster data flows, better resource allocation and utilization, improved governance, greater visibility, the ability to forecast, and ultimately greater customer satisfaction.

"To provide quality outcomes for our clients we need to drive consistency across our delivery teams," said Stephen Thickitt, Chief Information Officer at CyberCX. "CyberCX is relentlessly focused on providing an amazing customer experience. FinancialForce will provide our business with valued insights and controls across resourcing planning, delivery management and billing in an integrated system from opportunity to cash collection. Decision making and calls to action will be made in real time with 360-degree visibility into all customer engagements. And, given our work in security, maintaining all our data in a single platform eliminates the risk involved with moving data from one system to another."

"We are delighted that CyberCX has selected FinancialForce and Salesforce to bring together its disparate businesses units and consolidate its mission-critical data and processes on a single platform," said Simon Peterson, Managing Director, Asia Pacific Sales at FinancialForce. "CyberCX is delivering end-to-end cyber security services powered by investments in centralized systems, processes and tools that enable its frontline teams to focus on what they do best—deliver great services to valued customers. The combination of FinancialForce and Salesforce provides CyberCX the ideal platform to accomplish this mission and grow its business exponentially."

