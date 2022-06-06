CyberGrants Kicks Off Social Impact Leadership Conference

Bonterra brand brings inspirational community back together to share, connect, and inspire

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the beginning of the Social Impact Leadership Conference (SILC), hosted by CyberGrants®, a Bonterra™ company. The event runs June 6-8 and is being held in Austin, Texas.

For the first time since 2019, SILC returns in-person to bring together the corporate social responsibility (CSR) community, offering presentations from industry thought leaders, breakout sessions with professionals representing grant making, workplace giving, volunteerism, nonprofit engagement, and networking opportunities to reconnect with nonprofit and CSR leaders.

SILC sessions and panels will be focusing on a variety of CSR topics, including nonprofit collaboration, employee and community engagement, grant management, disaster and crisis philanthropy, impact measurement perspective of corporations' nonprofits and investors, and data-driven corporate social responsibility. SILC will also feature a session with Bonterra's Chief People Officer, Terilyn Monroe, and CyberGrant's General Manager and Chief Product Officer of Corporate Social Responsibility, Pete Karns, to offer perspectives on how CSR is an essential element of high-functioning HR outcomes by turning the great resignation into an opportunity to attract and retain talent.

Additionally, Bonterra CEO, Erin Mulligan Nelson, will speak regarding the recent announcement that the technology and people behind CyberGrants, EveryAction™, Network for Good®, Social Solutions®, and their respective entities, have come together as Bonterra. Announced in March, Bonterra is creating an industry-defining software platform to power those who power social impact, enabling unprecedented connectivity between social good organizations and their community of supporters and constituents.

"I'm excited to be reconnecting personally with our industry for SILC 2022. Corporate philanthropy is more critical now than ever to help raise the bar for how social change happens, and the insights, conversation, and connections happening at SILC are an important part of that ongoing mission," said Erin Mulligan Nelson, CEO of Bonterra. "Our conference has always been about community and a forum for inspiration and empowerment. We are proud to serve those in need by supporting the corporate giving community with the tools, support, and knowledge required to achieve their missions."

For more information and details on SILC 2022, please visit https://impact.cybergrants.com/silc-2022.

About Bonterra

Bonterra is the second-largest and fastest-growing social good software company in the world with solutions from CyberGrants, EveryAction, Network for Good, Social Solutions, and their respective entities making up its product family. Bonterra, which stems from the French word for "good" (bon) and the Latin word for "land" (terra) represents the exponential good that can be accomplished with the right foundation and supports the company's purpose to power those who power social impact. Bonterra's differentiated, end-to-end solutions collectively support a unique network of over 19,000 customers, including over 15,000 nonprofit organizations and over 50 percent of Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at bonterratech.com.

About CyberGrants

CyberGrants is a leading provider of software-as-a-service solutions for corporate social responsibility. Since its founding in 1999, CyberGrants has delivered fully-hosted web-based SaaS solutions to many of the largest companies and foundations in the world, including 40% of the Fortune 100. Through its integrated grants management and employee engagement suite, CyberGrants connects companies, foundations, employees, and not-for-profits to support the delivery of more than $2.5 billion of charitable giving annually. For additional information on CyberGrants, visit www.cybergrants.com.

