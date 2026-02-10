Cyberhaven Announces Record Year of Growth as Enterprises Race to Secure AI and Data

Cyberhaven's record year signals accelerating enterprise demand for AI-ready data security

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberhaven today announced business results for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026, highlighted by record growth in revenue, customers, and platform adoption. As AI usage explodes and sensitive data fragments across endpoints, SaaS, cloud, and AI tools, enterprises are turning to Cyberhaven's lineage‑powered AI & data security platform to understand how their most important knowledge actually moves and to stop leaks in real time.

Milestones reflecting Cyberhaven's hyper growth in the last fiscal year include:

Massive company momentum

Record year with triple-digit growth over the prior year and rapidly increasing sales velocity

Customer growth over 50%, including four of the top five companies on Forbes' AI 50 list: Trusted for deep expertise across advanced technology companies and AI-driven enterprises, from foundational AI innovators to megacap public tech leaders operating at massive scale. Relied on by some of the most data-intensive and highly regulated organizations in the world, including the top 5 North American banks, top neo-banks, global financial institutions, major regulatory bodies, and other large-scale investment managers overseeing hundreds of billions in assets under management. Chosen for demonstrated impact by consumer-facing and services leaders, spanning top national retailers, global media & entertainment giants, leading law firms, venture capital firms, and healthcare providers.

Closed a $100 million Series D funding round at a $1 billion valuation

Released leading research on enterprise AI adoption in the Cyberhaven Labs' 2025 AI Adoption and Risk Report

Appointed cybersecurity product leader and entrepreneur Nishant Doshi as Cyberhaven CEO

Welcomed new executive leadership, including James McCarthy as SVP of Sales and Aman Sirohi as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

Sponsored the launch of the AI & Data Security Collective , a non-vendor community of leading security experts across a wide range of industries

Industry recognition & awards

Earned inclusion on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, ranking #51 in North America and as the fastest-growing Cybersecurity company in Silicon Valley

Was named to Redpoint's InfraRed 100 for the third consecutive year

Recognized by Built In as one of the Best Places to Work in 2026

Staggering pace of product innovation

Winter 2026 – Unified AI & Data Security Platform General Availability

In February 2026, Cyberhaven announced general availability of its Unified AI & Data Security Platform, bringing data security posture management (DSPM), data loss prevention (DLP), insider risk, and AI security into a single architecture. At its core is Cyberhaven's ability to capture full, near‑real‑time data lineage across cloud applications, endpoints, and on‑prem systems. Advanced AI classification and agentic AI then uses that context to detect risky data flows, investigate incidents, and guide response without disrupting users or slowing the business.





In February 2026, Cyberhaven announced general availability of its Unified AI & Data Security Platform, bringing data security posture management (DSPM), (DLP), insider risk, and AI security into a single architecture. At its core is Cyberhaven's ability to capture full, near‑real‑time data lineage across cloud applications, endpoints, and on‑prem systems. Advanced AI classification and agentic AI then uses that context to detect risky data flows, investigate incidents, and guide response without disrupting users or slowing the business. Fall 2025 – Introduction of DSPM, Purview features, and more

Cyberhaven introduced DSPM, uniting visibility, context, and action on top of the same lineage engine that powers its DLP. The release delivered holistic visibility across cloud, on‑prem, and endpoints; a unified data catalog; AI‑powered classification; cloud lineage and endpoint data‑at‑rest scanning; and Microsoft Purview integration enhancements to enhance visibility across datastores. Unlike traditional DSPMs that stop at lists and dashboards, Cyberhaven's DSPM shows where sensitive data lives, how it moves, and provides native remediation options.





Cyberhaven introduced DSPM, uniting visibility, context, and action on top of the same lineage engine that powers its DLP. The release delivered holistic visibility across cloud, on‑prem, and endpoints; a unified data catalog; AI‑powered classification; cloud lineage and endpoint data‑at‑rest scanning; and Microsoft Purview integration enhancements to enhance visibility across datastores. Unlike traditional DSPMs that stop at lists and dashboards, Cyberhaven's DSPM shows where sensitive data lives, how it moves, and provides native remediation options. Summer 2025 – More Connectors for Broader Visibility & Control

Cyberhaven expanded its DLP and insider risk capabilities by adding a unified Data Catalog, AI‑powered classification that infers sensitivity and origin, cloud connectors for OneDrive, SharePoint, and Google Drive, and endpoint data‑at‑rest scanning additions to find and control sensitive files on user devices before exfiltration. This moved customers from static rules to adaptive controls based on full knowledge journeys.





Cyberhaven expanded its DLP and insider risk capabilities by adding a unified Data Catalog, AI‑powered classification that infers sensitivity and origin, cloud connectors for OneDrive, SharePoint, and Google Drive, and endpoint data‑at‑rest scanning additions to find and control sensitive files on user devices before exfiltration. This moved customers from static rules to adaptive controls based on full knowledge journeys. Spring 2025 – AI Security Controls

To address the surge in shadow AI use, Cyberhaven launched new AI security controls that include:

– Shadow AI Discovery to inventory all AI tools in use, including embedded AI in SaaS

– AI Usage Insights to show who is using which tools, with what data

– AI Risk IQ to score AI tools on multiple risk dimensions

– AI Data Flow Control to enforce policies on sensitive data sent to or generated by AI, based on the tool risk level



This gave customers a way to see and govern AI‑driven knowledge flows, not just AI endpoints.





To address the surge in shadow AI use, Cyberhaven launched new AI security controls that include: – Shadow AI Discovery to inventory all AI tools in use, including embedded AI in SaaS – AI Usage Insights to show who is using which tools, with what data – AI Risk IQ to score AI tools on multiple risk dimensions – AI Data Flow Control to enforce policies on sensitive data sent to or generated by AI, based on the tool risk level This gave customers a way to see and govern AI‑driven knowledge flows, not just AI endpoints. Winter 2025 – Linea AI and Insights 360

Cyberhaven announced the general availability of two Linea AI agents: Linea AI Detection Agent, which finds risky behavior even without pre-defined policies, and Linea AI Analyst Agent, which autonomously launches investigations into incidents by leveraging multimodal content understanding (images, screenshots, code, documents) to separate real risk from noise. Paired with Insights 360, a security-posture‑mapped dashboard that tracks classification coverage, new data destinations, policy gaps, and "super‑spreader" lineage events, these capabilities help customers build mature data security programs.

Nishant Doshi, CEO of Cyberhaven, attributes the growth to the Cyberhaven team's relentless focus on helping enterprises adapt to the new security realities of the Intelligence Age. Cyberhaven's unified AI & data security platform combines DSPM, DLP, insider risk management (IRM), and AI security in a single architecture, giving security teams continuous visibility, context, and control as data fragments and moves at machine speed and is the only platform built on comprehensive data lineage and agentic AI that understands what data is, where it came from, how it moved, and why it matters.

"We are witnessing a significant shift as companies adopt AI, and traditional data security methods are no longer sufficient," said Doshi. "Every CISO I speak with is under pressure to approve AI while making sure there are no unexpected problems. This challenge is immediate and cannot wait to be solved. Our recent growth highlights a clear trend: security and IT leaders seek a single platform, powered by data lineage, that tracks and protects sensitive data wherever it lives and goes. They want a solution that is easy to implement and does not disrupt business operations."

"As a result, companies are consolidating DLP, DSPM, insider risk, and AI security capabilities with Cyberhaven to create a single source of truth for sensitive data and to control information flow across endpoints, SaaS, cloud, and AI tools," Doshi added. "With AI already in use in most organizations, whether approved or not, a unified view and control plane is now urgent and essential to move confidently into the AI Era."

For more information on Cyberhaven and how it's changing the ways companies secure data and AI, visit https://www.cyberhaven.com/

About Cyberhaven

Cyberhaven protects sensitive data wherever it lives and goes. Built for the AI era, Cyberhaven's unified data security platform combines DSPM, data loss prevention, insider risk management, and AI security with deep data lineage and agentic AI. Cyberhaven helps organizations stop data loss, reduce insider risk, and enable AI adoption securely, without slowing their business. For more information, visit www.cyberhaven.com.

SOURCE Cyberhaven