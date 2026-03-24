Cyberhaven Closes the AI Security Gap Amid the Meteoric Rise of Agentic AI

Cyberhaven introduces Agentic AI Security to address the largest blind spot in enterprise AI governance

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberhaven, the global leader in AI-native data security, today announces the launch of Agentic AI Security to address the rapid rise of shadow agents. This latest solution combines visibility, observability, and control to help security teams proactively govern AI systems operating on endpoints across the enterprise and unlock the potential of agentic AI.

Endpoint AI Agent Usage and Risk Are Growing Rapidly

AI is rapidly shifting from chat-based tools to autonomous agents operating on endpoints. These agents are being rapidly developed, widely adopted, and given increasing levels of access to data and systems. This is unlocking dramatic increases in productivity, but also introducing a new and largely unaddressed security challenge: shadow agents – AI systems operating outside enterprise visibility and control.

While enterprises have begun implementing governance for chat-based AI tools, those efforts have not kept up with the meteoric rise of AI agents. According to recent research by Cyberhaven Labs, enterprise adoption of endpoint-based AI agents has grown by 276% over the past year, more than triple the growth rate of GenAI SaaS tools, signaling a swift shift toward autonomous systems that operate outside traditional security controls. Meanwhile, adoption of endpoint coding assistants more than doubled in 2025, jumping from 20% to 50%.

"AI is no longer just generating content, it is executing work," said Nishant Doshi, CEO of Cyberhaven. "These agents have access to data, tools, and systems, operating with a level of autonomy the industry hasn't seen before. Yet most governance programs still focus on what users type into AI, not on what AI agents are actually doing. Security can't operate after the fact. It needs to operate in real time, at the point where AI is taking action."

This represents a fundamental shift in the threat model.

Most existing AI security solutions were built to answer questions like:

Who is using ChatGPT?

What data is being shared with Google Gemini?

But answering those questions is no longer sufficient, especially when they primarily focus on mainstream web-based models while endpoint-based models are gaining traction among users.

Security teams now need to answer:

What agents are running on endpoints?

What data are they accessing?

What actions are they taking?

Until today, they could not.

Introducing Cyberhaven's Agentic AI Security

To address this shift, Cyberhaven is expanding its unified AI & data security platform to secure autonomous agents at the endpoint: the new control plane for AI execution.

The platform introduces a novel approach to AI security built around three pillars:

Visibility – discover and inventory AI agents, MCP servers, and connections operating on endpoints

– discover and inventory AI agents, MCP servers, and connections operating on endpoints Observability – monitor how agents behave, including data access, tool usage, and execution paths

– monitor how agents behave, including data access, tool usage, and execution paths Controls – enforce real-time guardrails during execution to prevent data leakage and unsafe or unauthorized actions

As agentic AI adoption accelerates, the endpoint is becoming the primary execution layer and the primary risk surface for AI. Organizations that continue to rely on SaaS-only visibility or API monitoring will miss the majority of agent activity and risk.

Cyberhaven is defining a new category of AI-native data security for autonomous systems, enabling organizations to safely adopt agentic AI while maintaining control over how data is accessed, used, and acted upon.

For more information on Cyberhaven and how it's helping organizations secure agentic AI, visit us at Booth S-1355 at the RSA Conference.

About Cyberhaven

Cyberhaven protects sensitive data wherever it lives and goes. Built for the AI era, Cyberhaven's unified data security platform combines DSPM, data loss prevention, insider risk management, and AI security with deep data lineage and agentic AI. Cyberhaven helps organizations stop data loss, reduce insider risk, and enable AI adoption securely, without slowing their business. For more information, visit www.cyberhaven.com.

SOURCE Cyberhaven