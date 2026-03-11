Cyberhaven Expands Presence in United Kingdom, Partnering with Ignition Technology to Meet Enterprise Demand for AI-Ready Data Security

Cyberhaven signed Ignition Technology as a strategic distribution partner of its unified AI & data security platform in the UK

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberhaven today announced a new distribution agreement with Ignition Technology to bring its unified AI & data security platform to new markets in the United Kingdom. The new partnership will give Cyberhaven's unified platform solution providers resources to increase the availability of the single architecture platform combining data security posture management (DSPM), data loss prevention (DLP), insider risk management (IRM), and AI security to UK businesses through Ignition's market-leading partner network.

The strategic partnership will enable cybersecurity partners across the United Kingdom to capitalize on the rapidly growing markets for security needed to reduce AI risks. A recent research report from Cyberhaven Labs on AI Adoption & Risk revealed GenAI tools remain risky across the board. Across the top 100 most-used GenAI SaaS applications, 82% are classified as "medium," "high," or "critical" risk. For security leaders, this means that most AI usage today occurs in tools that would not meet traditional enterprise risk standards – yet employees continue to input sensitive data into them at high rates.

"In this shifting landscape, Cyberhaven has emerged as a critical solution for protecting data in the AI era," said Nishant Doshi, Cyberhaven CEO. "Without holistic visibility across the full data lifecycle, a deep understanding of data with context, including what it is, who owns it, and how it's used, and security that's easy to deploy and operate, organizations open themselves up to constant data risks. Partnering with Ignition allows us to help more security teams at more organizations protect the crown jewels of corporate IP without compromising innovation from AI technologies."

"Cyberhaven is a strong addition to our cybersecurity ecosystem, further propelling our mission forward to provide innovative and strategic cybersecurity solutions to the enterprise market," said Peter Ledger, CEO, Ignition Technology. "Cyberhaven's unique ability to capture full data lineage across cloud applications, endpoints, and on-prem systems, delivers the visibility and control organizations need to protect their most critical assets in today's rapidly evolving threat landscape. Together, we're empowering businesses to strengthen their security posture with greater confidence, intelligence, and speed."

The move bolsters Cyberhaven's European operations, coming off the back of substantial enterprise momentum. The company closed 2025 with triple-digit growth over the prior year and rapidly increasing sales velocity, and received a $1 billion valuation following its last funding round. With this partnership, the company is bringing its proven momentum to the United Kingdom's dynamic market.

For more information on Cyberhaven and how it's changing the ways companies secure data and AI, visit https://www.cyberhaven.com/

About Cyberhaven

Cyberhaven protects sensitive data wherever it lives and goes. Built for the AI era, Cyberhaven's unified data security platform combines DSPM, data loss prevention, insider risk management, and AI security with deep data lineage and agentic AI. Cyberhaven helps organizations stop data loss, reduce insider risk, and enable AI adoption securely, without slowing their business. For more information, visit www.cyberhaven.com.

About Ignition Technology

Ignition Technology, an Exclusive Networks company, is a security distributor for the SaaS world. We believe in the power of the channel to enable and secure business transformation. We enable our partners to architect solutions that better protect their customers and help them navigate the future of cybersecurity through our people, our knowledge and our solutions and services.

By discovering innovative, emerging cybersecurity solutions, we help them de-risk their business, create value and maintain relevance with their customers whilst delivering peace of mind. For more information visit www.ignition-technology.co m .

SOURCE Cyberhaven