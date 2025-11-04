Cyberhaven Introduces Data Security Posture Management, Early Access

Cyberhaven expands its industry-leading data lineage and DLP capabilities with DSPM Early Access.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberhaven , the leader in AI-powered data security, today introduced its new Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solution, available in Early Access. The new offering expands Cyberhaven's platform to address one of the most urgent challenges facing modern enterprises: maintaining continuous visibility and control over sensitive data as it moves across cloud, on-prem, and endpoint environments.

Traditional DSPM tools have helped organizations locate sensitive data, but fail to capture how it moves, who uses it, and why it's at risk. Cyberhaven DSPM takes a fundamentally new approach, unifying visibility, context, and action to help security teams not only identify data risks but take action.

"As fragmented and derivative data spreads, companies must change how they protect it," said Nishant Doshi, CEO of Cyberhaven. "The challenge with traditional DSPM is it delivers visibility without protection, while missing the vast amounts of sensitive data on endpoints. By using data lineage to provide both holistic visibility and actionable protection, our new DSPM solution will protect data wherever it lives and goes."

Built on Cyberhaven's success reimagining data loss prevention (DLP), the new DSPM solution, now in Early Access, gives organizations a dynamic map of sensitive data across diverse ecosystems, from cloud repositories to endpoints.

With Cyberhaven's DSPM solution, customers will gain:

Unified Visibility: Identify data across cloud, on-prem, and endpoint environments to connect the dots between data, user intent, and identity, giving teams a dynamic view of data risks across their ecosystem.





Identify data across cloud, on-prem, and endpoint environments to connect the dots between data, user intent, and identity, giving teams a dynamic view of data risks across their ecosystem. Deep Contextual Intelligence: Every data object is enriched with information about its provenance, location, and access — helping security teams understand why data is risky, not just where it lives.





Every data object is enriched with information about its provenance, location, and access — helping security teams understand data is risky, not just it lives. Actionable Protection: When critical data exposure occurs, Cyberhaven doesn't just alert — it acts. Security teams can extend protection to block risky downloads or educate users in real time with Cyberhaven's reimagined DLP & Insider Threat solution.

"For our customers, this means stronger protection with less noise—because noise obscures clarity," said James McCarthy, SVP of Sales at Cyberhaven. "By combining context, lineage, and real-time controls in a single solution, Cyberhaven DSPM helps security teams see what truly matters and stop data risks before they become incidents. Clarity is the promise of Cyberhaven's data security platform."

The Cyberhaven DSPM Early Access Program invites current customers to help shape the future of data security. Participants will:

Gain early visibility into multi-environment data risks

Apply context-aware protection across endpoints, cloud, and on-prem

Influence product direction with real-world feedback

Visit Cyberhaven's blog to learn more.

About Cyberhaven

Cyberhaven is reimagining data security. Until now, data security products have been limited to scanning data content or looking for specific user actions. Our AI-enabled data lineage technology analyzes billions of workflows to understand every piece of data within an organization, identify when it's at risk, and take action to protect it. To learn more, visit cyberhaven.com.

SOURCE Cyberhaven