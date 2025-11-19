Cyberhaven Ranked Among the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberhaven , the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced it ranked number 51 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year.

"We're honored to be recognized among the fastest-growing technology companies in North America," said Nishant Doshi, CEO of Cyberhaven. "At Cyberhaven, we reimagined data loss prevention and insider threat protection from the ground up, starting with data lineage. By tracing how sensitive data originates, evolves, and is used, and combining that context with advanced content inspection and AI, we deliver smarter, faster, and more accurate protection than ever before. Our unified platform helps customers investigate incidents up to five times faster, cut resolution times in half, and reduce false positives by 90%. This recognition reflects our team's relentless innovation and our commitment to helping organizations protect their most valuable asset—their data—without disrupting their business."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

Cyberhaven has continued its product innovation advancements with the recent launch of its new Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and Security for AI solution. Built on Cyberhaven's success in reimagining data loss prevention (DLP), the integrated AI and data security platform provides organizations with a dynamic map of sensitive data across diverse ecosystems, from cloud repositories to endpoints and helps prevent exfiltration of this sensitive data. Earlier this year, Cyberhaven also announced it had been named to the Redpoint InfraRed 100 for the third consecutive year, recognizing it as one of the top 100 emerging private companies in Cloud Infrastructure.

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Cyberhaven

Cyberhaven is reimagining data security. Until now, data security products have been limited to scanning data content or looking for specific user actions. Our AI-enabled data lineage technology analyzes billions of workflows to understand every piece of data within an organization, identify when it's at risk, and take action to protect it. To learn more, visit cyberhaven.com.

