Cyberhaven Names Todd Rotger President to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Coming Off Record First Half Revenue Growth and Plan Overachievement, Company Welcomes Rotger and Three Additional Executive Leaders to Advance Its Mission of Securing Data for the Agentic Enterprise

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberhaven, the leader in data security for the agentic enterprise, today announced the appointment of Todd Rotger as President, Go-to-Market. Rotger, an enterprise sales veteran, brings an exceptional track record of building category-defining companies in the cybersecurity and identity governance sector.

Along with this leadership addition, Cyberhaven welcomes three new key leaders in the organization: Manish Kalia as Chief Product Officer, Aaron Feigin as Chief Marketing Officer, and Andy Dobrov as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, Services and Support. Together, these leaders will drive Cyberhaven's next phase as the leader in data security for the agentic enterprise.

Todd Rotger - Proven Track Record Scaling Enterprise GTM

Todd Rotger joins Cyberhaven as President, Go-To-Market Organization. With a track record scaling enterprise software organizations through the $50 million to $250 million-plus revenue range, including six and a half years leading go-to-market at Saviynt, where he helped grow annual recurring revenue from roughly $30 million to $300 million, and firsthand experience moving identity security from point tools to enterprise platforms, Rotger brings the right playbook to fuel Cyberhaven's next stage of growth.

"Data security is quickly becoming the deciding factor in how enterprises adopt AI, and Cyberhaven delivers the platform to lead that shift," Rotger said. "That combination of timing and solutions readiness is rare, and it's why I joined Cyberhaven. I'm here to build a go-to-market engine that matches the scale of what this impressive platform can do."

"Naming Todd as President, GTM, arrives as Cyberhaven enters its next stage of growth," Nishant Doshi, Cyberhaven CEO, said. "Building off an extremely strong first half of this year as we continue to attract the most innovative companies to our platform, Cyberhaven is at an incredible inflection point. Todd's history of scaling enterprise revenue through this exact stage, his fluency in shifting security categories from point tools to platforms, and his instinct for outcome-based selling will help Cyberhaven expand its go-to-market organization, deepen our footprint with the most innovative companies, and reach the ambitious milestones ahead of us."

Manish Kalia - Leading Product Strategy for the Agentic Enterprise

Manish Kalia joins as Cyberhaven's Chief Product Officer. A seasoned product leader who has built startups and managed large product portfolios, Kalia most recently served as vice president of product management at Ping Identity, where he led products for the market-leading identity and access management SaaS platform for nearly three years. He pairs that expertise, sharp judgment, and decisive execution with a clear vision for using AI to secure AI, a combination that will shape Cyberhaven's product strategy for the agentic enterprise.

"Agentic apps and tools running on the endpoint have become an easy entry point for attackers to exfiltrate sensitive credentials and data," Kalia said. "Cyberhaven Flow, with its unique data lineage capabilities, protects the agentic enterprise from this rapidly expanding attack surface."

Aaron Feigin - 25 Years Turning Disruptors Into Category Leaders

Aaron Feigin joins Cyberhaven as Chief Marketing Officer. With decades of experience, Feigin has built the marketing and communications engines behind category-defining companies, including Sumo Logic, where he helped take the company from $10 million in revenue through IPO to a $300 million-plus annual run rate as a leader in observability, cloud security, and real-time data analytics, and VMware, where he led the market introduction of VMware NSX, a network virtualization platform that grew from several million to several hundred million dollars in revenue in under three years.

"We're living through the biggest shift in how work gets done in a generation. Every company is becoming an agentic enterprise, where humans and AI agents work side by side, and data moves at machine speed," Feigin said. "When everyone has access to the same AI models, the differentiator isn't whether you use AI, it's the data fueling it. Building the story behind category-defining moments is the work I care about, and Cyberhaven is defining the next category that matters: data security for the agentic enterprise."

Andy Dobrov - Turning Customer Organizations Into Competitive Differentiators

Andy Dobrov joins Cyberhaven as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, Services, and Support, where he leads the company's combined Customer Experience and Technical Support organization, created to build tighter alignment and a stronger customer journey as Cyberhaven scales its customer base. Dobrov has spent his career turning customer success, support, and professional services into competitive differentiators at high-growth technology companies including Sysdig, Cohesity, and FireEye, with experience spanning AI, security, infrastructure, and SaaS from early-stage growth through large enterprise scale.

"Cyberhaven's customers are the organizations furthest into the agentic future, the frontier AI labs and the most demanding, AI-forward companies in the world," Dobrov said. "Supporting customers at that caliber means support and customer success can't be an afterthought; they have to move as fast and think as sharply as the environments we're protecting. I joined Cyberhaven to bring Customer Experience and Technical Support together under one organization and build a customer journey that matches the trust these companies have placed in us."

"Bringing Todd, Manish, Aaron and Andy onto our leadership team reflects our commitment to scaling Cyberhaven with the same discipline as the category-defining companies we protect," Doshi added. "Each of them has already done this before. Todd has scaled go-to-market through the exact stage we're entering now. Manish has built products that manage access at enterprise scale. Aaron has built the story behind category creation time and again. Andy has run customer organizations built for the most demanding environments in the world. They chose to join Cyberhaven because they see the same shift we do, and their experience will be invaluable as we continue to build the platform securing the agentic enterprise."

The arrival of these leaders follows the recent launch of Cyberhaven Flow, an AI-native data security platform that connects lineage, identity, and behavior to protect data as it's created, copied, fragmented, and shared across human and AI workflows, marking the next phase of the company's growth as the leader in data security for the agentic enterprise. Together, these leaders reinforce a go-to-market organization built for enterprise scale, a brand and category built to define the market, and a customer experience built to match the trust the world's most demanding companies have placed in Cyberhaven.

ABOUT CYBERHAVEN

Cyberhaven is a leader in Data Security for the Agentic Enterprise, trusted by the world's most innovative companies to protect their most sensitive data. Cyberhaven traces the full lifecycle of your data, adapting protection as context changes. Cyberhaven protects workflows, not just data, by connecting lineage, identity, and behavior to understand how data is created, copied, fragmented, and shared across workflows. Operating in real time where humans and agents act on data, Cyberhaven helps stop risk before it becomes loss. AI changed work. Cyberhaven protects it. Learn more at cyberhaven.com.

SOURCE Cyberhaven