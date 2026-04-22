Cyberhaven Now Available on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Marketplaces, Giving Enterprises Flexible Procurement for AI-Native Data Security

Cyberhaven is now available on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Marketplaces so enterprises can put existing cloud commitments to work securing their data, with no new budget required

‍MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberhaven, the global leader in AI-native data security, today announced it has expanded its procurement options to include all three major cloud hyperscaler marketplaces: AWS Marketplace, Microsoft Azure Marketplace, and Google Cloud Marketplace. As of April 2026, enterprise customers can now transact Cyberhaven's Unified AI & Data Security Platform directly through whichever cloud marketplace aligns with their existing vendor relationships, committed cloud spend, and internal purchasing workflows.

Cloud Marketplace Availability Makes It Faster And Easier For Enterprise Buyers To Secure AI & Data

Enterprise software procurement has grown increasingly complex, with most deals requiring sign-off from procurement, legal, finance, and IT teams. Cloud marketplaces make procurement easier by consolidating purchasing through channels enterprises already trust. Key benefits for buyers include:

Realize business impact sooner by streamlining procurement

Apply existing AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud committed spend toward Cyberhaven licenses

Simplify billing by consolidating software spend within existing cloud invoices

Maintain compliance with internal approval workflows already built around cloud purchasing

"We want to make securing AI and data as easy and flexible as possible," said Iulia Stefoi-Silver, VP Alliances and Strategy at Cyberhaven. "That's why we've made it as easy as possible to purchase Cyberhaven. By offering AWS, Azure, and GCP marketplace transactions, we give customers more choice in how they procure, align to existing purchasing processes, and simplify the path to getting their data and AI protected."

Channel Partners and Resellers Also Benefit From Marketplace Listings

Cyberhaven operates as a channel-first company. All three marketplace listings are structured to support channel-led transactions, meaning resellers and managed service providers can transact Cyberhaven on behalf of their customers through any of the three platforms.

About Cyberhaven's Unified AI & Data Security Platform

Cyberhaven protects sensitive data wherever it lives and goes. Built for the AI era, Cyberhaven's Unified AI & Data Security Platform combines:

Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Insider Risk Management (IRM)

AI Security

Deep data lineage and agentic AI capabilities

Cyberhaven helps organizations stop data loss, reduce insider risk, and enable AI adoption securely, without slowing their business.

Frequently Asked Questions

What cloud marketplaces is Cyberhaven available on?

As of April 2026, Cyberhaven is available on AWS Marketplace, Microsoft Azure Marketplace, and Google Cloud Marketplace.

Can I use my existing cloud committed spend to purchase Cyberhaven?

Yes. Customers can apply existing AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud committed spend toward Cyberhaven purchases made through the respective marketplace.

Does Cyberhaven support channel partner transactions through cloud marketplaces?

Yes. All Cyberhaven marketplace listings support channel-led transactions. Resellers and partners can transact on behalf of their enterprise customers through any of the three marketplaces.

About Cyberhaven

Cyberhaven protects sensitive data wherever it lives and goes. Built for the AI era, Cyberhaven's Unified AI & Data Security Platform combines DSPM, data loss prevention, insider risk management, and AI security with deep data lineage and agentic AI. Cyberhaven helps organizations stop data loss, reduce insider risk, and enable AI adoption securely, without slowing their business. For more information, visit www.cyberhaven.com .

SOURCE Cyberhaven