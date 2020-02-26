Cyberhaven Wins Two Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberhaven, today announced it's won two awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). CDM honored Cyberhaven as a 'Cutting Edge' innovator based on the strength Data Behavioral Analysis (DaBA) platform. Cyberhaven's vice president of Product & Marketing, Liron Pergament-Gal has been named a Cutting Edge Women in Cybersecurity for her contributions to Cyberhaven's product excellence and for serving as a role model for women to embrace technical roles in the cybersecurity field.

"With cybercrime heading into the tens of billions of records stolen and potentially trillions of dollars in damages, we are proud to recognize Cyberhaven as an award-winning innovator that offers a new approach to defeat these criminals," said Pierlugi Paganini, editor-in-chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

As data breaches occur with increased frequency and regulations such as GDPR require companies to be more accountable, companies need full visibility into the behavior and flow of data everywhere it goes. Cyberhaven's DaBA platform provides that visibility by analyzing and recording the flow of data across all corporate assets, including SaaS and homegrown applications. When a data incident is suspected, security teams can instantly trace the path of exfiltrated data before and during the incident to immediately understand where the data went, who accessed it and when.

"Cyberhaven has brought truly disruptive technology to market and I'm excited to be recognized for my contributions to its product excellence," said Liron Pergament-Gal, vice president of Product & Marketing, Cyberhaven.

According to Cybersecurity Ventures predicts up to will be 3.5 million cybersecurity job openings worldwide by 2021. To fill the world's open security positions, we'll need to aim for 50 percent of women in cyber over the next decade. It's an ambitious goal, but one that the cybersecurity industry must aim for," said Ms. Pergament-Gal. By recognizing women driving the much-needed change in in the security industry the CyberDefense awards not only promote diversity but celebrate it.

When Liron joined Cyberhaven, she was fascinated with DaBA, a new approach that the team had developed with DARPA's support. Her familiarity with the security sector and its past challenges, immediately led her to understand the potential use cases. Liron then leveraged her network and expertise to rapidly start MVP cycles involving the entire company. Quickly the team saw significant traction and interest. To push further, Liron brought together the product team, marketing team, R&D and customer success to launch a white glove program with enterprises like Motorola, DARPA and Deloitte. Liron's successful efforts in finding product-market fit have significantly accelerated Cyberhaven's growth.

"We are humbled and proud to receive these awards," said Volodymyr Kuznetsov, Co-founder and CEO of Cyberhaven. "Cyber Defense Magazine's recognition affirms our commitment to helping companies to detect and take action against increasingly complex insider threats as a result of the data sprawl that is plaguing all types and sizes of enterprises across sectors."

Cyberhaven's Data Behavior Analytics (DaBA) solution enables organizations to gain real-time visibility into the behavior of business-critical data as it moves across endpoints, servers and applications, on premise and in the cloud. Cyberhaven observes data's behavior and records it, so that whenever a data incident is suspected, it has the entire context and knows everywhere the data went, who accessed it and when. Cyberhaven doesn't require any changes to a company's data or IT environment, or any heavy upfront policy creation effort. Founded in 2016 by a group of accomplished security researchers, Cyberhaven is based in Palo Alto, CA with offices in Boston, MA and Lausanne, Switzerland. For more information please visit https://cyberhaven.com.

With over 2 Million annual readers and growing, and over 8,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA Conference USA, Black Hat the USA, and IP EXPO Europe. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

