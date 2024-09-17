Cyberhaven Expands Leadership Team with Key Industry Executives

Industry veterans join to bolster product, finance, people, and partnership functions for Data Detection and Response (DDR) leader at a time of breakout growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cyberhaven has expanded its executive team with four new leadership hires at a time of record growth and market momentum. Nishant Doshi has joined as Chief Product and Development Officer; Edward Sharp as Chief Financial Officer (CFO); Kristin Vines as Chief People Officer; and Manoj Gupta as SVP, Corporate Development and Partnerships.

"Our continued success and rapid growth at Cyberhaven are driven by our talented, innovative, and dedicated team," said Howard Ting, CEO of Cyberhaven. "With the addition of Nishant, Edward, Kristin, and Manoj, we will accelerate our platform capabilities, scale our business and people operations, and strengthen our strategic partnerships. Their combined expertise is critical as we enter this next phase of hypergrowth and continue to protect our customers' most critical data."

Nishant Doshi brings over two decades of experience in product and engineering roles to Cyberhaven. As Chief Product and Development Officer, Nishant is responsible for product innovation and development, ensuring Cyberhaven continues to lead in data security and protection. As a seasoned entrepreneur and executive, Nishant founded CirroSecure, acquired by Palo Alto Networks, and Propelo, acquired by Harness, where he most recently led Software Engineering Insights. At Palo Alto Networks, Nishant played a pivotal role in the rapid growth of Prisma Cloud and Prisma SaaS. Nishant also founded the Engineering Excellence Collective, a community of 800+ senior engineering leaders.

Edward Sharp brings nearly three decades of experience to Cyberhaven working with founding teams to put focus and operating discipline in place to fund and scale GTM, company infrastructure, and long term growth. As CFO, he manages all aspects of the company's financial strategy and operations. Previously, as CFO at Dremio, he was instrumental in raising $400M, achieving 10x growth, and serving as Interim CEO and CRO. Before that, as CFO of Avi Networks, he drove 20x growth in 3 years, leading to a successful exit to VMware.

As Chief People Officer, Kristin leverages her 30 years leading HR teams to oversee Cyberhaven's people strategy for employees across all functions. Before joining Cyberhaven, she served as Chief People Officer at Split, where she played a key role in its growth and acquisition by Harness. Kristin has also held executive HR roles at Directly and Intuit. She is dedicated to fostering inclusive environments, strong cultures, and exceptional employee experiences, consistently driving results aligned with organizational goals.

Manoj Gupta, SVP of Corporate Development and Partnerships, joins Cyberhaven with over 25 years of experience in leading business development, partnerships, channels, and corporate development for enterprise software companies. His focus at Cyberhaven is driving inorganic growth and creating force multipliers that will enable the company to scale rapidly. Before joining Cyberhaven, Manoj played pivotal roles at Microsoft, Nutanix, Moveworks, and Zscaler, where he was instrumental in building and scaling partnerships. At Nutanix and Moveworks, he was the first partnerships hire, driving the strategy for inorganic growth, and scaling the partner business and team from the ground up.

This announcement comes on the heels of significant momentum for Cyberhaven. The company recently raised $88 million in Series C financing, led by Adams Street Partners and Khosla Ventures. This milestone underscores a breakout year marked by 200 percent growth in new bookings.

About Cyberhaven

Cyberhaven is the AI-powered data security company revolutionizing how companies detect and stop the most critical insider threats to their most important data. Until now, data security products were limited to scanning data content and looking for specific user actions. Our AI technology analyzes billions of workflows to understand every piece of data within an organization, when it's at risk, and takes action to protect it. It's like nothing that's come before and protects data like nothing else. For more information, visit https://www.cyberhaven.com/.

SOURCE Cyberhaven