Cyberhill Develops AI-Enabled Biosurveillance Mission Applications for the Department of War on the ServiceNow AI Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberhill Partners announces the development of the Biosurveillance Information Platform (BIP), an AI-enabled biosurveillance capability being built on the ServiceNow AI Platform under a Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Other Transaction Authority prototype on behalf of the Department of War.

BIP is designed to give biosurveillance analysts and operational commanders a single environment to detect, characterize, and respond to biological threats. The capability consolidates workflows that have historically been spread across disconnected tools, giving the joint force a unified picture of biological risk to support force health protection and mission planning.

The partnership pairs Cyberhill's defense engineering and AI expertise with the ServiceNow AI Platform. ServiceNow provides the application, workflow, and AI services foundation for BIP, delivering the security, scale, and orchestration the mission requires. Cyberhill builds the mission-specific analyst experience, intelligence integrations, and AI capabilities on top.

AI is integrated directly into the analyst workflow. Capabilities under development include translation and enrichment of global open-source signals, automated disease classification, epidemiological modeling for outbreak trajectory and countermeasure planning, and AI-generated intelligence products that compress analyst time to insight while preserving traceability back to source data.

"This partnership is about applying commercial platform technology to a mission that needs it now. The ServiceNow AI Platform gives us a foundation our customers already trust, which lets the Cyberhill team focus on what matters: building AI-enabled mission applications that put the right intelligence in front of analysts and commanders at the speed the threat demands," said Jake McAndrew, Chief Operating Officer at Cyberhill Partners.

Together, the companies are demonstrating how commercial AI platforms and defense engineering can combine to meet evolving requirements for the joint force.

About Cyberhill Partners

Cyberhill Partners is a professional services firm that delivers enterprise AI solutions for Fortune 500 organizations and U.S. government agencies. The firm has completed more than 1,000 enterprise software implementations and brings over a decade of AI experience with the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. Cyberhill serves organizations across industries seeking a faster, lower-risk path to production AI. Headquartered in Austin, TX.

Follow us on LinkedIn: Cyberhill Partners

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact:

Carolyn Hassan, VP of Marketing

Cyberhill Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Cyberhill Partners, LLC