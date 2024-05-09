Cyberleaf Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Award During RSA Conference 2024

Cyberleaf Wins Global InfoSec Award In 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberleaf is proud to announce we have won the following award(s) from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

• Most Advanced Cybersecurity Service Provider

• Adam Sewall, Trailblazing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cyberleaf

Cyberleaf Named Winner of 2024 Global InfoSec Award

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 12th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Adam Sewall, CEO of Cyberleaf.

"Cyberleaf embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats- today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Cyberleaf is thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners, you can read more about here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/.

Please join us at the (#RSAC) RSA Conference 2024, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red-carpet experience and proudly display our trophy on our website, blog, and social media channels.

About Cyberleaf

Cyberleaf is Enterprise-grade Cybersecurity for businesses of any size at a fraction of the cost, time, and complexity of DIY and outsourced models.

Our Cybersecurity-as-a-service (CaaS) approach is distributed through MSPs and supported by our professional services that are designed to help our clients effectively meet their regulatory and security requirements.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, and certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company-submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature, and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best-of-breed, next-generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories, and awards for the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Cyberleaf Media Inquiries

Contact: Taylor Treese, Marketing Director

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.cyberleaf.io

Phone: 1-866-330-3140

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

