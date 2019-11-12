CyberMaryland Addresses Critical Risks in "CyberThreats Nevermore"

BALTIMORE, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMaryland will host its eighth annual conference December 5-6 in Baltimore, Maryland. The event attracts attendees from across the state and the U.S., representing government agencies, cyber companies and academia. The agenda focuses on cyber jobs, opportunities for businesses, educating the cyber workforce, threat intelligence, the security clearance process, deep fake videos, cyber hygiene and crime investigations. Hear from the cyber titans of Maryland, including the "Top 5 Threats to Enterprise Networks & What to Do About Them."

Cyber jobs are open/available across Maryland – employers will be seeking candidates at the Cyber Job Fair.

This year's conference, themed "CyberThreats Nevermore," will take place at the Hyatt Regency Baltimore Hotel in Baltimore's Inner Harbor. Notable speakers include:

Vice Admiral Nancy A. Norton : DISA, Director

: DISA, Director Anne Neuberger : NSA, Director, Cybersecurity & Deputy National Manager

: NSA, Director, Cybersecurity & Deputy National Manager Katie Arrington : Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, OUSD(A&S), Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition ASD(A) for Cyber

: Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, OUSD(A&S), Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition ASD(A) for Cyber Dr. Matt Turek , DARPA, Program Manager, Information Innovation Office (I2O)

View the complete agenda on the 2019 CyberMaryland website.

"Cybersecurity is the 'space race' of this generation and opportunities exist for anyone interested in learning how we can work together to secure the future. The CyberMaryland conference provides an annual networking platform for our community to get together in a face-to-face environment," said Event Chair David Powell. "As Maryland's cyber ecosystem continues to evolve, building trust is vitally important. Maryland's cyber community is well supported by government, industry and academia."

The event will also include a Technology Showcase Exhibit and the Maryland Cyber Challenge, a competition featuring high school and college teams.

To learn about the conference or to register, visit www.CyberMarylandConference.com

ABOUT CYBERMARYLAND

Launched in 2011, The CyberMaryland Conference is driven by a public-private partnership guided by a volunteer Industry Advisory Board consisting of business leaders, top educators and public sector representatives. Timely and informative, this issue-driven event provides an annual forum to unite private sector businesses; federal, state and local government; academia and the developing workforce. The conference is supported and funded by 100+ private companies, educational institutions and government organizations. For more information, visit www.CyberMarylandConference.com.

