CyberNut Secures Strategic Growth Investment from Growth Street Partners to Expand AI-Powered Cybersecurity Training for K-12 Schools

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberNut, a K-12–focused, AI-enabled human risk management and security awareness platform, today announced a minority growth investment from Growth Street Partners. The investment will support accelerated product development, expanded go-to-market initiatives, and CyberNut's mission to help school districts protect faculty and students from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

CyberNut delivers an integrated platform that combines AI-driven automation, phishing simulations and prevention, and gamified micro-training designed specifically for K-12 environments. The platform helps faculty, staff, and students recognize, report, and respond to modern threats such as phishing attacks, deepfake scams, and compliance-related risks—areas where human behavior remains the primary attack vector.

The company has experienced rapid adoption as districts seek alternatives to traditional enterprise security awareness tools that were not built for schools. CyberNut now serves a rapidly growing customer base of public and private K-12 school districts nationwide, representing more than 400,000 faculty members and 1.4 million students. Notable customers include Dallas Independent School District, where over 20,000 staff members are trained on the CyberNut platform, Fulton County School District, which operates over 100 schools, Fayette County Public Schools, East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools, and Niles Township High School District 219.

"Cybersecurity threats targeting school districts continue to grow in both volume and sophistication, and the human element remains one of the biggest risk factors," said Phil Hintz, Director of Technology at Niles Township High School District 219. "After renewing our CyberNut platform for a second year and expanding our deployment to include student training, we're excited to roll out phishing simulations and security awareness education to our student population, alongside our faculty population. CyberNut was clearly designed with K-12 realities in mind and has become a critical component of how we strengthen our overall security posture across the district."

"Phishing and social engineering attacks remain one of the most persistent and costly cybersecurity risks facing K-12 districts, yet most solutions were designed for corporate environments," said Oliver Page, CEO and Co-Founder of CyberNut. "With Growth Street's support, we will accelerate innovation, expand our reach to more districts, and continue equipping district IT teams with tools purpose-built to create safer digital environments for faculty, staff, and students."

CyberNut aligns with national cybersecurity guidelines and compliance frameworks that emphasize ongoing, role-based awareness training as a foundational defense for schools—particularly as cyberattacks increasingly exploit human behavior rather than technical vulnerabilities.

"CyberNut addresses a critical gap in the K-12 cybersecurity market with a platform that is engaging, automated, and purpose-built for schools," said Nate Grossman and Steve Wolfe, Co-Founders of Growth Street Partners. "The team's deep understanding of the K-12 environment, combined with strong customer adoption, positions CyberNut to become a category-defining leader in human risk management for education."

"We're excited to partner with CyberNut as they scale their impact across school districts nationwide," added Ben Seinfeld, Vice President at Growth Street Partners.

As part of the minority growth investment, Growth Street Partners will join CyberNut's Board of Directors.

About CyberNut

CyberNut is an AI-enabled human risk management and security awareness platform built exclusively for K-12 school districts. The platform helps school communities reduce cyber risk by combining phishing simulations and prevention, automated threat reporting, and engaging, age-appropriate security awareness training for faculty, staff, and students.

Designed in collaboration with K-12 IT leaders, CyberNut equips district technology teams with centralized tools to manage human risk at scale while reinforcing safe digital behaviors across the entire school community. By aligning with national cybersecurity and compliance frameworks, CyberNut supports districts in strengthening their cybersecurity posture without adding operational complexity.

For more information, visit www.cybernut.com .

About Growth Street Partners

Growth Street Partners provides early growth capital to rapidly scaling SaaS and technology-enabled services companies addressing underserved markets. The firm partners with founder-led teams who have personally experienced the problems their businesses aim to solve. Growth Street Partners has raised two funds and manages over $200 million in assets under management.

For more information, visit www.growthstreetpartners.com .

SOURCE Growth Street Partners