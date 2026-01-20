Growth Street Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund III at $200M

In conjunction with the fundraise, the firm also announced several key promotions

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Street Partners, an early growth capital firm focused on B2B SaaS and technology-enabled services, today announced the closing of Growth Street Partners III, LP ("Fund III"). With Fund III, the firm now manages over $400M on behalf of the world's most respected university endowments, institutional investors, foundations, and family offices, as well as many of Growth Street's current and former portfolio company founders. Like its first two funds, Fund III closed on an accelerated timeline with overwhelming support from existing and new investors.

Since its founding in 2017, Growth Street Partners has invested in 17 companies, approximately half of which have completed add-on acquisitions. Nine of the investments have already generated a remarkable 11 liquidity events. With the new fund, the firm's strategy will remain consistent, now with significantly greater resources to drive accelerated growth.

"Fund III allows us to expand the team and deliver even more value at the most critical moments of scaling along the founder's journey," said Steve Wolfe and Nate Grossman, Co-Founders of Growth Street Partners. "We partner with entrepreneurs who have deep, lived experiences in the markets they serve. The combination of this lived experience and our firm's capabilities is powerful and will continue to drive exceptional outcomes for our founders and our investors."

"Growth Street was a true partner from day one," said Marc Betesh, the Founder & CEO of Visual Lease who began his career as a real estate attorney and was the pioneer of commercial lease auditing. "Growth Street helped us scale thoughtfully while staying true to our vision, ultimately preparing us for a successful acquisition by CoStar. Growth Street's involvement went far beyond capital, and I'm excited for more founders to benefit from that same partnership through Fund III."

In conjunction with the closing of Fund III, the firm is excited to announce the following promotions: Nick Mahowald (Principal), Ben Tryba (Principal), Josh Kramer (Senior Associate), Skyler Kessenich (Manager), and Griffin Doherty (Senior Analyst).

Growth Street Partners provides early growth capital to rapidly growing B2B SaaS and technology-enabled services companies addressing underserved markets. The firm partners with founders who have personally lived through the problems their businesses now solve. Growth Street Partners has raised three funds (Fund I (2017): $70M, Fund II (2022): $130M, Fund III (2026): $200M) and has over $400M of assets under management. For more information, please visit www.growthstreetpartners.com.

