CyberProof Acquires Interpres Security to Bolster its Cybersecurity Portfolio

Integration provides Continuous Threat Exposure Management as part of CyberProof's security services

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberProof Inc., a UST company, announced today the acquisition of Interpres Security, a Gartner-recognized vendor in Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) and Automated Security Control Assessments (ASCA). This strategic move strengthens CyberProof's ability to deliver measurable, risk-optimized managed security services. By integrating Interpres, CyberProof will offer customers a streamlined, risk-prioritized view of their exposure and defenses against the most significant threat actors targeting their industries, locations, technologies, and more.

Headquartered in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Interpres Security has gained notable recognition in the cybersecurity industry and was recently mentioned by Gartner for its innovative approach in the category of Automated Security Control Assessment (ASCA). This accolade underscores the innovative technology and strategic vision that Interpres brings to the table, strengthening CyberProof's position and empowering its transformative approach to security services. Interpres stands out as the only platform offering a comprehensive solution that begins with defining threat actors and active threat campaigns, identifying exposure and defensive gaps, and providing decision support through risk prioritization and actionable recommendations.

"Interpres has been our partner since late 2023 and is already showing extreme value with customers, helping us deliver better service outcomes. The acquisition of Interpres Security marks a significant milestone in our continuous innovation journey," said Tony Velleca, Chief Executive Officer, CyberProof. "Threats are evolving rapidly, especially with the rise of generative AI. This makes annual, one-time security assessments insufficient to keep up with these threats. With limited resources, our customers must focus on the actions that proactively reduce their risk the most. CyberProof is the first and only managed security service provider to offer a complete continuous threat exposure management capability, including continuous optimization of their security solutions. By leveraging UST's comprehensive IT capabilities, CyberProof will also be able to help our customers quickly resolve security exposures."

Nick Lantuh, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Interpres Security, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition: "Partnering with an industry leader like CyberProof—focused on large enterprises and supported by UST, a major digital and IT solutions provider—enables us to scale our innovative CTEM and ASCA solutions and connect with our target audience more effectively. Together, we will empower complex organizations to continuously prioritize targeted threats, optimize their existing defensive capabilities, and proactively reduce their exposure. The founders of Interpres developed this solution based on our extensive experience as a highly awarded security service provider for the Department of Defense, recognizing its value as part of a managed service. This shared vision between our teams uniquely positions us to lead in this rapidly growing segment of the cybersecurity landscape."

Recent analyst reports and notable research in the cybersecurity industry have recognized the importance of managing evolving threats, with CTEM playing a key role in this process. As organizations continue to navigate the complexities of digital transformation and evolving cyber threats, CyberProof's enhanced offerings, bolstered by Interpres Security's cutting-edge technology, will deliver a holistic approach to cybersecurity.

