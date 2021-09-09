CyberProof Awarded Accreditation from CREST for its Security Operations Center (SOC)

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberProof Inc., a UST company, has announced that its Security Operations Center (SOC) has been awarded accreditation from CREST, an internationally recognized certification and accreditation body in the InfoSec industry. CyberProof's services are managed and delivered through a strict, process-driven methodology – and receiving the CREST SOC certification is a reflection of CyberProof's ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality in security and service management.

CREST provides an independent, verifiable third-party assessment of the security testing business, giving added assurance to security buyers by providing a clear indication of a company's quality and technical capabilities. CREST's SOC accreditation requires on-site inspections and an in-depth application process. As part of the review process, CyberProof was required by CREST to submit policies, processes, and procedures related to service provisions. The CyberProof SOC in Trivandrum, India underwent a demanding on-site assessment, with CREST evaluating the SOC's overall service performance, threat investigation and analysis capabilities, data protection, operational resilience, and the use of technology and intelligence to identify attacks.

CyberProof – which was ranked as a "Leader" in the Forrester Wave™ for Midsized Managed Security Services Providers – first became a member of CREST in 2020, when the company received Pentest accreditation.

According to Yuval Wollman, CyberProof's President and Chief Cyber Officer, UST, "We are delighted to receive CREST SOC certification – a milestone that shows our team's dedication to the highest standards of excellence. CyberProof creates a 'Smarter SOC' by providing the fastest possible detection and response, and the CREST recognition demonstrates that we provide our customers with robust, state-of-the-art services."

"An experienced and effective SOC plays a critical role in underpinning an organization's incident detection and response capabilities in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks," said Ian Glover, President of CREST. "CREST SOC Accreditation provides independent validation that is recognized and trusted globally, putting CyberProof in a strong position to take advantage of the growing demand for high-quality managed SOC services."

About Crest

CREST is a not-for-profit accreditation and certification body representing the technical information security industry. CREST provides internationally recognized accreditations for organizations providing technical security services and professional level certifications for individuals providing vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, cyber incident response, threat intelligence and security operations center (SOC) services. CREST Member companies undergo regular and stringent assessment, whilst CREST certified individuals undertake rigorous examinations to demonstrate the highest levels of knowledge, skill and competence. To ensure currency of knowledge in fast changing technical security environments the certification process is repeated every three years. For more information, see: https://www.crest-approved.org/

About CyberProof

CyberProof is a security services company that helps organizations intelligently manage their incident detection and response. Our advanced cyber defense platform enables operational efficiency with complete transparency to dramatically reduce the time needed to respond to security threats and minimize business impact. SeeMo, our virtual analyst, automates and accelerates cyber operations by learning and adapting from endless sources of data and responds to requests by providing context and actionable information. This allows our nation-state cyber experts and your team to prioritize the most urgent incidents and proactively identify and respond to potential threats. We collaborate with our global clients, academia and the technology ecosystem to continuously advance the art of cyber defense. CyberProof is part of the UST family. Some of the world's largest enterprises trust us to create and maintain secure digital ecosystems using our comprehensive cyber security platform and mitigation services. For more information, see: www.cyberproof.com

About UST

For more than 20 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations — delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 26,000 employees in 25 countries, we build for boundless impact — touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at ust.com

Media Contact, CyberProof:

Howard Silverman

[email protected]

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857

Neha Misri

+91-9972631264

[email protected]

Media Contacts, U.S.:

S&C PR

+1-646.941.9139

[email protected]

Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting

[email protected]

SOURCE UST