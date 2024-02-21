UST Acquires Leading Australian Process Transformation Company, Leonardo

Strategic acquisition further strengthens UST's position in the dynamic ANZ market

MELBOURNE, Australia and ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has announced the strategic acquisition of Leonardo, a leading provider of business process improvement, automation, and integration services, in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region. The acquisition by UST will empower Leonardo to expand its market reach and enhance its service offerings for clients, combining Leonardo's in-depth process expertise with UST's technology leadership, digital transformation capabilities, and global credentials, and strengthening UST's position in the Australian market.

UST has been supporting clients across industries in the Australian market for the last 8 years, providing digital transformation solutions focused on customer experience and operating model design, product engineering, organizational efficiencies through process transformation, Gen AI and data services, SaaS, cloud, intelligent automation, and cyber security solutions. Leonardo strengthens UST's organizational efficiency offering, by bringing in its expertise, client references, and local partnerships.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Leonardo's 70+ team, with an established presence across key Australian cities, will join UST to strengthen their combined capability of delivering comprehensive digital solutions, at scale, throughout the ANZ region. This acquisition amplifies Leonardo's existing expertise in business process improvement, automation, and integration and bolsters UST's strategic alliances with key regional technology partners, further enriching their service offerings to clients across diverse industries.

Leonardo, a trusted partner of Red Hat, Software AG, Automation Anywhere, Workato, and UiPath, excels at driving comprehensive intelligent process improvements using cutting-edge technology. Leonardo has flourished over the past two decades since its inception in a humble Brisbane home in 1999, extending its presence across Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth.

"We are thrilled to join forces with UST, a significant milestone for Leonardo. Our partnership with UST opens a realm of new possibilities. We are excited about the expanded digital services we can offer our clients. This collaboration signifies our commitment to growing alongside our customers, providing them with unparalleled digital solutions, and harnessing the power of AI to unlock new levels of productivity and insight into their business," said Stephen Chetcuti, Chief Executive Officer, Leonardo.

"We are delighted to announce the integration of Leonardo into UST's Australian team. For over 25 years, Leonardo has been a reliable partner to its clients in the ANZ community, especially in the process transformation area. Their deep-rooted understanding and experience in these areas is invaluable. For UST, improving organisational efficiencies and thereby uplifting productivity for our clients is a key pillar within our transformation agenda. I am excited that Leonardo will lead this offering and enable us to support our clients in their growth agenda. Leonardo will strengthen our global intelligent automation consulting capabilities further and help grow the UST SmartOps platform business in the ANZ region. The acquisition is an important step in our efforts to continue growth in the Australian market, as we work to meet rapidly emerging demand and build upon UST's position as a market leader," said Kumaran CR, Managing Director of Australia, UST.

The union of UST's comprehensive digital capabilities with Leonardo's specialised process expertise is expected to create a powerful synergy, driving innovation, and offering improved services to clients across ANZ.

About Leonardo

Leonardo is a process transformation company, driving intelligent end-to-end process improvement through technology. We help our clients rebuild their processes for the digital age by combining process-centric strategic thinking with the rigour and precision of enabling technologies that support their transformation. Over the past two decades, Leonardo has helped their clients both in local and international, take manual, outdated, broken processes and reimagine them for the digital age — ensuring that the business strategies are embedded, automated and integrated into the systems and platforms that drive better experiences with customers and stakeholders. To learn more, visit: https://www.leonardo.com.au/.

About UST

For more than 24 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations — delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact — touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

