CyberProof Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association for Cyber Security Industry Leaders

ALISO VIEJO, California, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberProof Inc., a UST Global company, has become an official member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association – an organization of cyber security industry leaders – and will be partnering with Microsoft in providing cloud-based security services to joint customers. Microsoft customers will now be able to access CyberProof services through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace to take advantage of our cloud-native, next-generation managed security services – in order to accelerate their visibility of new threats and reduce costs.

This latest initiative follows an announcement in 2019 regarding CyberProof's integration of Azure Sentinel, a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution, and the Microsoft Graph Security API, a solution for connecting with security solutions from Microsoft and partners.

"We're delighted to join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), which will further accelerate adoption of cloud-native security solutions," said Tony Velleca, CEO of CyberProof. "Our membership in MISA helps us lower the barriers for organizations seeking to move their workloads into the cloud. As their critical assets are becoming more exposed to cyber threats, the need for a smarter, cloud-native approach to security operations that is able to scale at the speed of digital has never been greater," he added.

Yuval Wollman, President of CyberProof added, "By integrating the CyberProof Defense Center with Microsoft Azure, security teams can use their existing investments in security and cloud applications at scale while lowering costs. Membership in MISA Association provides CyberProof with new ways to address the burgeoning demand for managed security services that use Azure."

Mandana Javaheri, Global Director, Cybersecurity Solutions Group at Microsoft Corp. said, "I am pleased to welcome CyberProof to the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). By including our strategic Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) in MISA, we hope to further enable collaboration between leading security technology companies, so together we can better secure and protect our joint customers. MISA members are the cybersecurity industry leaders, unified by the common goal of helping secure our customers by offering their own valuable expertise and making the association more effective as it expands."

MISA began as an ecosystem of independent software vendors that integrated their security products with Microsoft's solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats. Due to increased demand for a closely interwoven security ecosystem, the association is growing, and is launching an invitation-only pilot program in July of 2020 for select managed security service providers. By including MSSPs in MISA, Microsoft hopes to further enable collaboration between leading security technology companies, so together, Microsoft and MISA members can deliver better protection to joint customers.

About CyberProof

CyberProof is a security services company that helps organizations intelligently manage their incident detection and response. Our advanced cyber defense platform enables operational efficiency with complete transparency to dramatically reduce the time needed to respond to security threats and minimize business impact.

SeeMo, our virtual analyst, automates and accelerates cyber operations by learning and adapting from endless sources of data and responds to requests by providing context and actionable information. This allows our nation-state cyber experts and your team to prioritize the most urgent incidents and proactively identify and respond to potential threats. We collaborate with our global clients, academia and the technology ecosystem to continuously advance the art of cyber defense.

CyberProof is part of the UST Global family, a Microsoft Gold Partner. Some of the world's largest enterprises trust us to create and maintain secure digital ecosystems using our comprehensive cyber security platform and mitigation services. For more information, see: www.cyberproof.com.

About UST Global

UST Global is a technology partner dedicated to transforming businesses, communities, and the people who live within them. Operating in 25 countries, we deliver future-ready digital transformation strategy services, products, and platforms that create new possibilities and help you imagine what's next in banking and finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, semiconductor, technology and media. But what matters most is the deep partnership we forge with you to solve the unique challenges you face today, while preparing you for tomorrow. That's us together. That's UST Global. Visit us at www.UST-Global.com

