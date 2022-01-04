Cyberpunk Electronics Innovator, GravaStar, Breaks Out of Orbit with Series of Stellar Sci-Fi-Themed, Bluetooth Speakers - Delivering Out-of-this-Galaxy Sound in Sirius Pro Earbuds and Mars Pro Speakers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GravaStar (https://www.GravaStar.com/) officially announced the launch of its completely unique, Sci-fi themed Bluetooth speakers and TWS earbuds set to reinvent the way 21st century sound should look and feel. After a successful Indiegogo campaign for the Mars Bluetooth Speaker set the company on its current trajectory, GravaStar's team of craftsmen, cartoonists, engineers, gamers, and other creatives went on to develop more futuristic-themed sound devices.

Parts of GravaStar products family The GravaStar Show

In 2021, GravaStar also launched their latest TWS earbuds Sirius Pro and Sirius on Indiegogo. GravaStar's designs continue to combine Mecha-style and robotic-smooth aesthetics in products that are as beautiful and fun to look at as they are to use.

All GravaStar electronics are available exclusively from the company website, which regularly runs seasonal and other exclusive promotions.

"We're not just making speakers and sound devices here – we're creating audio engineering art," said GravaStar founder and engineer, Yong. "That's part of the whole point and something our customers are excited to see. We put a lot of work into the small, important details of each model: our speakers and earbuds are collectibles in addition to being functional. From day one, we knew we were doing something completely unusual and groundbreaking – pure cyberpunk products crafted as individual characters. We wanted our products to stand out, be different, and deliver an experience that is literally unforgettable. And that same goal will continue to drive our company's future direction as well – uniquely awesome designs, better quality, pure listening pleasure. We just make everything cool!"

GravaStar: Mars Pro

Designs like: Special "Aurochs" Edition, Black, Shark 14, War Damaged Yellow, and White.

Dual speakers, 20W output, deeper bass, zinc alloy shells, multiple dynamic LED lights, touchable volume control, 15-hour battery life, and true wireless stereo.

Built for audiophiles, the proprietary DSP audio algorithms deliver deep bass, accurate mid-range, crisp high notes, and room-filling sound. The tech produces high clarity and punchy bass even at low volumes, allowing listeners to hear and feel every note.

TWS Bluetooth V5.0 technology ensures perfect stereo surround sound by pairing up two Mars Pro speakers.

speakers. Certain premium designs include DIY fun, with detachable parts that are easy to put on and take off – users can create and personalize each speaker to fit their personality and style.

Each Sci-fi design has a clean and sleek exterior look, crafted from zinc alloy materials that are strong, light, and built to last – resisting scratches and damage if dropped.

GravaStar: Sirius Pro Earbuds

Equipped with Knowles Balanced Armatures and 7.2mm dynamic drivers so listeners will hear everything; hard bass that can be felt deep in the bones, with orchestral sound.

In-ear detection, zinc alloy charging case, and Environmental Noise Cancellation to cut out all unwanted background noise, while strengthening human voice sounds – crystal-clear calls every time.

Six RGB lights and three sound modes for an extraordinary experience: Gaming Mode, Movie Mode, and Music Mode.

Worry-free battery built with enough power for up 16 hours of listening (four hours continuous playtime in the buds, with three extra charges in the case).

GravaStar: Professional Reviews

"… the GravaStar speaker is decent and provides a respectably loud, clear and thumpy output for its small speaker size and shape. Plus you're getting more than just a speaker. Its futuristic design and lighting accents make it feel a bit more like a shelf-top collectible and discussion piece." –engadget

"... the GravaStar makes a compelling visual statement." – E&T Magazine

"This Bluetooth speaker may look like an AI-monster from The Matrix but it sounds great. The GravaStar from Zoeao is the weirdest Bluetooth speaker I've reviewed, but that's a good thing." –TNW, The Next Web

Go online to explore the latest models, including the GravaStar X Dunhuang, along with speakers, earbuds, charging bases, and EDC gadgets like iPhone cases.

About GravaStar: 'Be Cool, Play it!'

Founded in 2019 by legendary industrial designer and engineer, Yong, the GravaStar team is composed of designers, craftsmen, cartoonists, engineers, gamers, music fans, explorers, and other visionaries working together to make cool things. After a successful 2019 Indiegogo launch that propelled GravaStar's signature product, the Mars Bluetooth Speaker, into the limelight, the company followed up with a second speaker, the Venus, along with the next frontier of sound: the Sirius Pro Earbuds. GravaStar re-envisions traditional electronic home appliances with its own one-of-a-kind touch – creating elegant products for users who want to be different. View all of the designs at: www.GravaStar.com.

