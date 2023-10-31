GravaStar Unveils Limited Edition Alpha65 GaN Charger in Stunning Crystal Blue

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GravaStar the innovative tech company renowned for its fusion of futuristic design and cutting-edge technology, is excited to announce the launch of the Alpha65 GaN Charger in a captivating new limited-edition color: Crystal Blue. This limited release of only 2,000 units will feature a unique serial number on each piece, making it a must-have collectible for tech enthusiasts and design aficionados alike.

The Alpha65 GaN Charger, powered by Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, represents the perfect blend of aesthetics and performance. With a design inspired by classic sci-fi mecha robots, the Alpha65 delivers safe, efficient, and lightning-fast charging for a wide range of devices.

Alpha65's striking mecha robot-inspired design features a shape-shifting capability with collapsible legs, allowing it to adapt to various charging needs. It effortlessly transitions from standing up for tabletop display to sitting down for charging, adding a touch of sci-fi nostalgia to your daily routine. The device features captivating ice blue lights that provide real-time power status updates, coming to life during the charging process.

Yong Huang, Founder of GravaStar, expressed the company's mission, stating, "GravaStar strives to take products that are traditionally 'boring' and transform them into nostalgic, collectible items that also incorporate the latest technology available. Alpha65 safely and quickly powers devices while doubling as a mini mecha robot."

The Alpha65 GaN Charger boasts three ports, including two USB-C and one USB-A, each equipped with intelligent detection technology. This innovation ensures the fastest charging speeds possible for all connected devices. Thanks to GaN technology, Alpha65 delivers higher power outputs with minimal heat generation, resulting in faster and more efficient charging for smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets. A synchronous rectification chip enhances power supply efficiency for multiple devices, making it an ideal choice for tech-savvy consumers.

Safety is paramount for GravaStar, and the Alpha65 is no exception. Despite delivering a robust 65W of power through GaN technology, the Alpha65 charger maintains excellent energy efficiency, prolonging its lifespan while safeguarding against overvoltage, overcurrent, short circuits, and over-temperature situations. The device features a flame-retardant shell to ensure safe charging at all times.

The limited edition Alpha65 GaN Charger in Crystal Blue will be available for pre-order starting October 31st, with only 2,000 units available for purchase. Don't miss your chance to own this unique piece of tech artistry. Pre-order your Alpha65 GaN Charger in Crystal Blue exclusively at https://www.gravastar.com/pages/alpha65-crystal-blue with an MSRP of $49.95.

For more information about GravaStar and its products, please visit www.GravaStar.com.

About GravaStar
GravaStar was founded in 2018 by visionary entrepreneur Yong Huang, who sought to create a futuristic, cyberpunk world that merges sci-fi with hi-fi. The GravaStar team comprises designers, craftsmen, cartoonists, engineers, gamers, music fans, explorers, and other visionaries working together to create innovative products that combine mecha, metal, and technology with everyday items. With 19 years of industrial design experience, Yong Huang's passion drives the production of design-driven, hyper-modern playable collectibles that prioritize sound quality, offering elegant products for users who crave distinction.

