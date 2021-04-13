CyberRatings.org Welcomes TeraPackets to Testing Program

CyberRatings.org is partnering with TeraPackets on cloud testing programs. Tweet this

TeraPackets is being used in the Cloud Network Firewall test currently underway. The testing technology is also used in testing Software Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN), Enterprise Firewall (formerly referred to Next Generation Firewall - NGFW), and Intrusion Prevention and Detection Systems (IPS / IDS).

"We are pleased to partner with TeraPackets to develop testing programs that are relevant in today's rapidly evolving market," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of CyberRatings.org. "In addition to providing CyberRatings.org with testing tools, TeraPackets has agreed to partner with CyberRatings to provide members with a cloud cyber range test infrastructure for free on a limited basis."

"We believe the Information Industry needs an independent network equipment assurance organization. Digital Transformation and the success of cloud-migrating, hybrid and cloud native corporations, depend on secure infrastructure. Partnering with CyberRatings.org to provide their members with a cloud cyber range test infrastructure lowers the barrier to entry and makes it easier to modernize assurance and continuous validation programs," said Jim Curtin, CEO of TeraPackets. "Previously, only expert testing organizations have had access to these expensive, hard-to-use advanced security testing tools."

CyberRatings.org programs will initially focus on becoming a center of excellence for cybersecurity in three areas: a) security product testing, b) self-assessment programs, and c) how-to guides. The laboratory testing environment and subsequent ratings publications are the first step, with ratings programs underway since the organization's inception. Going forward, CyberRatings intends to provide members with methodologies, procedures and tools to do their own testing. These self-assessment tools will help people better understand their organization's risk by identifying how a product is performing in the field and uncovering problems that might otherwise go undetected.

CyberRatings.org is a non-profit 501(c)6 entity dedicated to quantifying cyber risk and providing transparency on cybersecurity product efficacy through testing and ratings programs. To become a member, visit www.cyberratings.org

About Terapackets, LLC

Terapackets, based in Austin, TX, provides vendor-neutral, rigorously proven testing tools to leading equipment manufacturers and testing organizations. We "think in packets" and partner with leading experts to provide advanced packet testing, analysis and other continuous validation offerings. Rapid completion time, modern evasions and the ability to run malware files over multiple transports are some of our differentiating qualities. For more information, visit www.terapackets.com

