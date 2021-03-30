Cybersecurity & Privacy Company IDX Achieves Prestigious SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

PORTLAND, Ore., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDX, the leading consumer privacy platform and data breach services provider, announces its completion in attaining a SOC 2 Type 2 certification, which is an auditing procedure verified by a certified public accountant designed to ensure third-party organizations can securely manage data to protect the interests of its clients. Developed by the American Institute of CPAs, this certification sets stringent criteria for managing customer data based on trust service principles.

"I'm incredibly proud of the entire IDX team for hurdling this important milestone in the cybersecurity space. The IDX team has worked hard to ensure we meet all standards and are always giving the best possible service to our customers, and this esteemed certification only confirms that," said Tom Kelly, president and CEO of IDX.

The SOC 2 Type 2 report equips IDX as a leading firm with the best practices of data security and control systems and was awarded after a rigorous auditing process. The company went through a thorough examination of their principles and practices and achieved the certification after the period of one year of observation.

"This certification proves that we are carrying out the best practices for our customers and are utilizing our expertise to help make the world a safer, secure place. This is an exciting achievement, and I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of a SOC 2 Type 2 verified team," said Jorge Zelaya, chief information security officer.

About IDX

IDX is the only consumer privacy company built for agility in the digital age. Thousands of organizations trust their privacy platform to empower consumers to take back control of their privacy with their identity and privacy protection products. As the nation's largest provider of data breach response services, IDX is trusted by government and enterprise customers, as well as employee benefits and strategic partners, to protect more than 40 million consumers.

