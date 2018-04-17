Cybersecurity Bachelor's Degree Now Offered at Herzing University

"Every day, it seems, we hear about another cybersecurity emergency at a business or organization, and we know employers need help combating these threats," said Chris LaBounty, system division chair of technology at Herzing University. "Our faculty have real-world experience and our hand-on training – whether on campus or online – prepares our students for just about anything they might encounter after graduation."

In the program, students learn how to help organizations protect their networks and systems while complying with information security regulations and mitigating risks. Students learn:

The fundamentals of information technology, networks and software

Specialized cybersecurity skills in ethical hacking, network security, computer forensics, applied cryptography and more.

In addition, Herzing offers a feature only a few other schools can match – its information technology programs include coursework that prepare students for valuable industry certifications and it covers these exams in the cost of tuition:

CCNA Routing & Switching

CompTIA Security+

Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP)

"Employers look at these certifications as a sign of advanced skills," LaBounty said. "We're proud to offer this benefit as a way to help our graduates become more marketable."

Full-time and part-time options are available, in addition to a dual-credit opportunity that enables students to earn up to 12 credits toward their MBA while completing their technology-related bachelor's degree.

Fueled by employer demand, Herzing is also expanding its technology-related bachelor's degrees with Computer Programming and Computer Networking this May. Additionally, the university has added a new Data Analytics Concentration to its IT offerings.

For more information about Herzing's information technology programs, please visit www.herzing.edu/technology-degree-programs.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 10 campuses across seven states, a continuing education division and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 30,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, diploma and continuing education programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2018, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission; www.hlcommission.org or (800) 621-7440. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

Contact:

Candice Hudson

312-661-1050

chudson@cbdmarketing.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybersecurity-bachelors-degree-now-offered-at-herzing-university-300630940.html

SOURCE Herzing University

Related Links

http://www.herzing.edu

