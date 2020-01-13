Cybersecurity Expert, Dan Barahona, Joins Qualys as Chief Marketing Officer

"Qualys continues to bring innovative cybersecurity solutions via its cloud-based security and compliance platform, most recently introducing VMDR – Vulnerability Management, Detection, and Response – that spans on-premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, web applications, and OT and IoT environments," said Dan Barahona, CMO for Qualys. "I'm thrilled to rejoin the Qualys team as we bring VMDR to market, helping organizations increase their security and compliance posture while streamlining security workflows, prioritizing threats, automating responses and drastically reducing costs."

Dan's career includes more than 20 years of cybersecurity industry experience and deep business acumen. He previously served as Chief Marketing Officer for Anomali, a leader in threat intelligence solutions, and before that, he was EVP Worldwide Field Operations for Qualys. Dan has significant experience leading business and product development for organizations such as ArcSight (acquired by Hewlett Packard) and WatchDox (acquired by Blackberry). He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Cornell University, and an MBA in finance from the University of Michigan.

"It's with pleasure that I welcome Dan back to the Qualys team," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. "Dan brings to Qualys a unique breadth of cybersecurity experience covering business development, sales, and marketing leadership roles at ArcSight, Anomali, and Qualys. His extensive experience, including his knowledge of Qualys and deep technical background, will help us accelerate our go-to-market strategy as we continue to bring new, innovative solutions to market. It is great to have Dan on board to provide his leadership and expertise as we continue to drive brand awareness for our groundbreaking VMDR solution as well as the significant expansion of the Qualys Cloud Platform coming in 2020."

Additional Resources

More information on VMDR

Details on the Qualys Cloud Platform

Follow Qualys on LinkedIn and Twitter

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS ) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 12,200 customers and active users in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on-premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com .

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contacts:

Tami Casey, Qualys

(650) 801-6196

Tcasey@qualys.com

Mariah Gauthier

Highwire PR for Qualys

(415) 963-4174

qualys@highwirepr.com

SOURCE Qualys, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.qualys.com

