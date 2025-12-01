Cybersecurity Expert Warns: Verifying if Someone is 100% Human Might Soon Be Impossible

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence, robotics, and neural implants continue to develop rapidly, verifying whether someone is fully human becomes an increasing cybersecurity concern, warns the founder of VPN.com.

"Within a few years, we won't be able to rely on traditional methods of identity verification," commented Michael Gargiulo, CEO of VPN.com. "AI-generated content, hyper-realistic avatars, synthetic voices, and even neural-linked communication will blur the line between real and artificial. The bigger issue is that most systems aren't designed to catch this."

The rise of AI and humanoid systems is already challenging current verification methods, particularly when they are used behind a screen. Whether it's a chatbot posing as customer support or an autonomous avatar participating in virtual meetings, telling humans apart from machines is quickly becoming harder, and in some cases, nearly impossible.

Furthermore, as Gargiulo explains, "The foundation of digital identity and trust is shifting, AI's rapid development will reshape how people, brands, and platforms interact across every industry, including how we define what it means to be human!"

Key Concerns Highlighted by VPN.com:

AI-generated personas can now convincingly imitate the tone, likeness, and behavior of real people, especially when viewed through a screen.





Synthetic voice technology already tricks biometric systems and can be used to bypass audio-based authentication tools.





Humanoid robots and digital agents might soon be used in customer-facing roles without transparent disclosure.





Neural interfaces and cognitive enhancement tools might lead to partial-human identities that don't align with current security models.





Traditional identity systems, such as CAPTCHA, 2FA, KYC, or biometric scans, were never designed for a hybrid AI-human world.

"There's an assumption that we'll always know who's real. That assumption is disappearing quickly," Gargiulo added. "If we don't stay ahead of this, everything from hiring and acquiring to voting and financial security could be affected."

VPN.com's Ongoing Work in Cybersecurity and Digital Trust

VPN.com remains a key leader in advising businesses on protecting their digital identity, reputation, and infrastructure in this rapidly evolving threat environment.

Founder and CEO Michael Gargiulo is a widely published cybersecurity leader and a member of the Forbes Technology Council, who has written extensively on the intersection of technology, digital assets, and identity.

His recent insights include:

Through these contributions, Gargiulo and VPN.com continue shaping conversations about the future of AI, identity, digital sovereignty, and cybersecurity leadership.

To stay updated on VPN.com's work or learn more about preparing for AI-driven verification threats, visit the VPN.com newsroom or follow the latest security insights at https://www.forbes.com/councils/forbestechcouncil/people/michaelgargiulo/

To learn more about how VPN.com is advising on topics like AI, privacy, and cybersecurity risk, visit VPN.com or explore their latest insights on AI, trust, and digital identity.

About VPN.com

VPN.com is a trusted global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and premium domain consulting. From helping businesses safeguard their online assets to advising on the future of AI-driven security challenges, VPN.com offers insights and access to top digital innovation leaders. The company has managed significant premium assets and continues to support entrepreneurs, investors, and Fortune 500 companies in building secure and reputable digital brands.

As a leading voice in cybersecurity and domain strategy, VPN.com and CEO Michael Gargiulo regularly provide expert commentary to outlets like Forbes, Yahoo! Finance, and Entrepreneur. Learn more about the company's strategic advisory services at vpn.com/domains.

