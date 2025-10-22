VPN.com CEO Urges Nationwide Revival of Christian Candidates to Run for Office

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2026 election qualifying season starts, VPN.com CEO and former State Senate candidate Michael Gargiulo urges Christian conservatives nationwide to consider running for office and help restore the moral foundation of government.

"Without Christian conservatives, our country would never have been formed. Thirty-five out of thirty-six signers of the Declaration of Independence were Bible-believing Christians," Gargiulo said. "When we say the pledge, we pledge to One Nation Under God. That still matters."

Having worked on five campaigns, including his own in Georgia, Gargiulo says too many elected officials who campaign as Christians or conservatives end up folding under pressure once they take office.

"I've seen it myself," he inferred. "They get in and vote yes on everything, especially budgets. If you can't say no to excessive government spending, you're not a leader. You're just following orders."

More Spending, More Taxes, Less Accountability

Gargiulo warns that this cycle of unchecked spending directly causes rising taxes.

"Imagine telling George Washington that we now pay income tax, property tax, sales tax, car tax, as well as city, county, and federal taxes. It's never-ending. The government's power to tax has become excessive because officials often rubber-stamp budgets without sufficient accountability," he explained, noting that few lawmakers are willing to point out inefficiencies or vote against measures when it matters most.

"Budgets are where you see who truly leads. If someone never votes no, they've probably lost their independence."

Christian Conservatives Must Re-Engage

Gargiulo's concern goes beyond just fiscal policy. He thinks American Christians have mostly pulled back from politics, and that's hurting the country.

"Too many Christians are just sitting back. They complain online or at family gatherings but never step up or run for real leadership roles. That's why our state and federal governments are so off track," he said.

He cites a lack of engagement, especially among Baby Boomer Christians, many of whom stepped away from politics and education years ago, leaving key institutions in the hands of people with little moral compass.

Time to Step Forward

Although Gargiulo received over 35,000 votes in his 2024 campaign, he says the bigger mission is inspiring others to step up.

This isn't about winning every race. It's about showing up. When strong Christians run, even in tough districts, they raise the standard.

He urges Christians to prayerfully consider running for office, from school boards to Congress. "If you attend church and care about this country's future, you should pray about getting involved," he encouraged. "If you're afraid of criticism, pray for the courage to face it. If you're uninformed, pray for wisdom. But don't sit it out."

The Right People Rarely Want to Run

Gargiulo believes the best candidates are often the most hesitant. "They're busy. They have families. They don't want the spotlight. But God still calls them."

He concluded with a verse from Isaiah 6:8, often quoted by the late Charlie Kirk, who was recently honored by VPN for his remarkable achievements and contributions.

"Then I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, 'Whom shall I send, and who will go for Us?' Then I said, 'Here am I. Send me!"

Pray on this. Talk to your family. And if you feel called, step forward. Our country needs you now more than ever.

