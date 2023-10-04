Cybersecurity Funding Rises by 21% in Q3 2023, Pinpoint Search Group's Report Indicates

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinpoint Search Group, a leading cybersecurity recruitment firm, has unveiled its Q3 2023 cybersecurity funding report. The quarter saw a 21 percent rise in funds raised compared to Q3 2022, painting an optimistic picture of the industry's growth trajectory, characterized by strategic advancements and heightened interest.

In Q3 2023, Pinpoint Search Group's research team recorded 113 combined funding and M&A transactions within the cybersecurity space. The total funding reached an impressive $2.3 billion, signaling a stark rise from the previous year's Q3 figure. Interestingly, the 89 funding rounds documented in Q3 2023 marked a significant surge from the 56 rounds observed during the same timeframe in 2022. Moreover, the quarter witnessed 24 crucial M&A activities, including Cisco's massive $28 billion acquisition of Splunk in September 2023.

A standout insight from the data reveals that the 261 investment rounds recorded through Q3 2023 surpassed the entirety of 2022's volume, which capped at 233 rounds for the full year. However, it's also noteworthy that the total dollars invested throughout Q3 2023 remain approximately 38 percent behind the complete funding documented in 2022.

Early-stage rounds, particularly Seed, Series-A, and Series-B, continued to spearhead the funding landscape in Q3 2023. The investment distribution between these stages became more harmonized, indicating a well-rounded approach by investors. This trend showcases a shift in investment priorities, with backers spreading their bets across multiple early-stage ventures, thereby diversifying their portfolios and mitigating potential risks.

"Despite the noticeable drop in mega-rounds and advanced-stage transactions, there's a sense of balance returning to the investment arena," said Mark Sasson, founder and managing partner at Pinpoint Search Group. "While certain employment hurdles seem to be waning, it doesn't necessarily forecast a tranquil path forward for cybersecurity professionals. We're right in the thick of a transformative period, propelled by swift technological leaps and prevailing economic dynamics. This dictates the course of the market, and we're adeptly steering through its ups and downs."

For the full, detailed findings of Pinpoint Search Group's Q3 2023 report on cybersecurity funding, please click here.

