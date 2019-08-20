Cybersecurity in Global Financial Services, 2019: Current State & Crucial Role It is Expected to Play in Shaping How Banks Will Harness Technology Securely in the Future

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cybersecurity in Financial Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cybersecurity in Financial Services report serves as a primer for anyone wanting to develop an understanding of the current cybersecurity landscape and why it has exploded in recent years.

This report introduces the reader to some of the key types of cybersecurity threats and risks these pose to the banks as well as users. The author has interviewed some key suppliers, through their flagship. The report also carries excerpts of these exclusive interviews and case studies of some of these suppliers.



The global financial services sector is increasingly using information technology (IT) to make workflows more efficient. However, in the race to embrace the latest digital technologies, financial services companies have not been paying enough attention to IT infrastructure security, including confidential customer data. The increasing number of channels, as well as integration with third-parties, is also leading to an increase in the number of attack surfaces, as well as the complexity of attacks. In 2016, cybercrime was reported as the second most reported economic crime.



Cybersecurity is no longer just about firewalls and off-the-shelf anti-virus software. With increasing access to digital content and the use of mobile applications, the breadth and depth of cybersecurity has evolved significantly. Vendors attempt to offer most resilient cybersecurity solutions, often integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, in order to enable quick and accurate threat detection and mitigation.



This report explores the current state of cybersecurity landscape in the financial services space, the implications it is likely to have on users, banks, and the regulators, and the crucial role it is expected to play in shaping how banks will harness technology securely in the future.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Cyber attacks in Financial Services Sector

Cybersecurity in Financial Services Sector

Way Forward

Cyber Attacks in the Financial Services Sector

Key Statistics - Cyberattacks

Overview of Cyberattacks in the Financial Services Sector

Types of Cyberattacks in the Financial Services Sector

Cyber Risk Mapping for Financial Services Sector

Examples of Key Cyberattacks

Cybersecurity Market in the Financial Services Sector

Introduction to Cybersecurity

Global Cybersecurity Spending

Cybersecurity Spending by Large Financial Institutions

Drivers and Challenges of Cybersecurity Market in Financial Services Sector

M&A Deals/ Investments Related to Cybersecurity in Financial Services Sector

Regulatory Landscape of Cybersecurity

Key Best Practices of Cybersecurity in the Financial Services Sector

Ecosystem of Cybersecurity

Areas of Cybersecurity Solutions for financial institutions

Offerings of Cybersecurity Solution Providers

Key Cybersecurity Solution Providers for Financial Services Sector

Case Studies

Bangladesh Bank

Tien Phong Bank

Lloyds Banking Group

ICICI Bank

Fidor Bank

Bank Leumi

Way Forward

