Cybersecurity Leader And Expert Pete Cordero Joins Cyber Defense Labs As Managing Director For Professional Services

Cyber Defense Labs, a full lifecycle information security service provider helping companies manage, detect and respond to today's cyber risks, announced today that Pedro D. ("Pete") Cordero has joined its Professional Services business as Managing Director. In this role, Cordero will help manage and expand our Professional Services team and services as we continue to grow and partner with companies to proactively identify, mitigate and reduce cyber risk.

A seasoned and trusted executive frequently sought after to brief corporate directors and c-suite executives with insightful sessions on cybersecurity risk management, Cordero served 27 years in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) specializing in complex cyber intrusion investigations, public corruption, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, counterterrorism, and financial institution fraud.

"I have worked with Pete for over 20 years and find his leadership, professionalism and personality to be a winning combination," said Robert Anderson, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Cyber Defense Labs. "Pete's ability to communicate clearly and concisely about complex issues is just one outstanding attribute he will bring to the Cyber Defense Labs team."

During his career, Cordero served in multiple leadership positions within the FBI's Cyber Division and as Deputy Director of the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force. In these roles, he helped lead FBI national security and criminal cyber intrusion investigations, conduct cyber intelligence operations, coordinate incident response, and spearhead collaborative efforts in cyber intelligence sharing with private and public sector partners.

"The immense experience and expertise that Pete acquired while defending the nation's infrastructure from advanced cyber threats will bring tremendous value to the Cyber Defense Labs team and our client partners. We welcome him as a leader of the Professional Services team," said Federico Campbell, Vice President for Professional Services at Cyber Defense Labs.

Before retiring from the FBI in 2018, Cordero served as FBI National Academy Cybersecurity Leadership Instructor, training law enforcement executives from around the world on how to address today's constantly evolving cyber threats at a strategic, operational, and tactical level. From 2018 to 2020, Cordero served as a subject matter expert and Managing Director as part of Ernst & Young's cybersecurity advisory services. During this time, he helped brief, train, and educate hundreds of corporate directors, audit and risk committees, and senior corporate executives on a wide array of cyber risk management topics and investigations.

Cordero is the author of two cybersecurity leadership books and a cybersecurity training course for business leaders. He has several professional certifications in cybersecurity and information assurance.

Cyber Defense Labs is a full lifecycle information security service provider helping companies detect, manage and respond to today's cyber risks. We provide trusted, cost-effective cyber risk management services to help companies reduce business risk before, during and after a cyber event. For more information about Cyber Defense Labs, visit us at www.cyberdefenselabs.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

