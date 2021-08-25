Cybersecurity Startup ActZero Announces Partnership with Tech Data

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ActZero , a cybersecurity startup whose AI-driven managed detection and response (MDR) platform makes best-in-class security accessible for businesses of all sizes, today announced a strategic partnership with Tech Data, one of the world's largest technology distributors and solutions aggregators. Together, ActZero and Tech Data aim to help organizations accurately detect, learn from, and prevent emerging security threats.

The ActZero platform combines next-generation antivirus protection, endpoint detection and response (EDR), and 24/7 automated and managed threat hunting capabilities, enabled by a purpose-built AI engine, delivered through its single, cost-effective solution. As a result, ActZero detects and prevents all types of threats, from commodity malware to sophisticated attacks, all in sub-second responses.

The partnership will accelerate adoption of ActZero's novel security platform as part of the Tech Data edge-to-cloud portfolio and broaden access to superior security for small and mid-size businesses through the IT distributor and solutions aggregator's global footprint. In addition, this scale helps unlock powerful network effects that enrich ActZero's machine learning engines and improve its ability to detect and contain threats.

"We're excited to roll out this partnership," said John Nurczynski, co-founder and Head of the Summit partnership program at ActZero. "Our goal is to democratize cybersecurity for small and mid-size businesses, and Tech Data's well known distribution platform and industry-leading security expertise unlocks the ability to get ActZero's superior approach in the hands of more companies."

"With year-over-year cybercrime statistics increasing exponentially, making smart investments in security solutions is a no-brainer for businesses grappling with how to handle malware, ransomware and proliferating cyber threats," said Tracy Holtz, vice president of security solutions at Tech Data. "Adding cybersecurity innovators like ActZero to our portfolio of solutions arms Tech Data customers with critical online security tools so the businesses they serve – especially small and mid-sized companies – are equipped to protect from edge to cloud."

ActZero is a cybersecurity startup that makes small- and mid-size businesses more secure by empowering teams to cover more ground with fewer internal resources. Our intelligent managed detection and response service provides 24/7 monitoring, protection and response support that goes well beyond other third-party software solutions. Our teams of data scientists leverage cutting-edge technologies like AI and ML to scale resources, identify vulnerabilities and eliminate more threats in less time. We actively partner with our customers to drive security engineering, increase internal efficiencies and effectiveness and, ultimately, build a mature cybersecurity posture. Whether shoring up an existing security strategy or serving as the primary line of defense, ActZero enables business growth by empowering customers to cover more ground. For more information, visit https://actzero.ai .

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data has been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 12 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

