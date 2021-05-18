Cybersecurity Startup ActZero Announces Platform Enhancement and Alliance With CrowdStrike to Accelerate Managed Detection and Response Capabilities

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ActZero , a cybersecurity startup whose mission is to democratize cybersecurity for small and mid-size businesses, today announced a major enhancement of its AI-driven managed detection and response (MDR) platform, including a key alliance with CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. The new capabilities and partnership will allow small and mid-size businesses to better detect and prevent cyber attacks, an increasingly pressing issue with more than half of all SMBs experiencing a breach within the last year.

Attacks no longer focus on just one element of a business; instead, they take an integrated approach across cloud systems, networks, applications, and endpoints — a trend that has accelerated during the prolonged COVID-19 work-from-home period. As a result, security solutions such as firewalls and antivirus software, which are especially common among small and mid-size businesses, are also often insufficient. According to Datto's 2020 Global State of the Channel Ransomware Report , despite increased security spending 50 percent of MSPs surveyed said ransomware attackers were able to avert antivirus/anti-malware solutions.

"The way we work today is convenient for many — but it's made attacks difficult to detect and even harder to prevent," said Chris Finan, Chief Operating Officer at ActZero. "What's worse, we're seeing the indicators of attacks fall into blind spots, like the gaps of disconnected data sources across an IT security stack. We're excited to roll out this platform enhancement to improve the visibility of our service and help our customers protect their increasingly distributed environments from sophisticated threats, such as double-extortion ransomware attacks."

The ActZero platform combines next-generation antivirus protection, endpoint detection and response (EDR), and 24/7 automated and managed threat hunting capabilities, enabled by a purpose-built AI engine that is delivered through its single, economical solution. With today's launch, ActZero's platform is now better equipped to detect incidents that might have evaded other prevention measures, unravel an entire attack, and develop models to more quickly and more precisely detect these threats. Through this new integration with CrowdStrike, ActZero now has increased visibility and control over the endpoint. This leads to more complete coverage for customers, as ActZero is able to detect and prevent all types of threats, from commodity malware to sophisticated attacks, all in sub-second responses.

The CrowdStrike Falcon platform leverages cloud-scale AI and offers real-time protection and visibility across organizations to prevent attacks on endpoints and workloads, on or off the network. Purpose-built in the cloud, the Falcon platform correlates over 5 trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world's most advanced data platforms for security.

"The threat environment has continued to grow exponentially complex with remote workforces and the deterioration of the network perimeter, leaving organizations that rely on legacy security solutions critically vulnerable to adversaries," said Mike Riolo, vice president of Service Provider and Systems Integrator Alliances at CrowdStrike. "Organizations of all sizes must implement a proven cloud-centric security strategy that is powered by AI to protect against sophisticated threat activity. Through the joint power of ActZero and CrowdStrike, small and mid-size businesses gain powerful tools to quickly detect incidents and stop attacks with scalable enterprise-level efficacy."

ActZero is a cybersecurity startup that makes small- and mid-size businesses more secure by empowering teams to cover more ground with fewer internal resources. Our intelligent managed detection and response service provides 24/7 monitoring, protection and response support that goes well beyond other third-party software solutions. Our teams of data scientists leverage cutting-edge technologies like AI and ML to scale resources, identify vulnerabilities and eliminate more threats in less time. We actively partner with our customers to drive security engineering, increase internal efficiencies and effectiveness and, ultimately, build a mature cybersecurity posture. Whether shoring up an existing security strategy or serving as the primary line of defense, ActZero enables business growth by empowering customers to cover more ground.

