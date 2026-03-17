Cybersecurity Testing Pioneer Bob Walder Joins NSS Labs as Senior Analyst

Focus will be on AI research and helping clients navigate the evolving technology landscape.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NSS Labs today announced that cybersecurity testing pioneer Bob Walder has joined the organization as Senior Analyst, where he will focus on independent research and advising clients on the security implications of artificial intelligence technologies.

Walder is widely recognized as the founder of The NSS Group, Europe's first independent network security testing laboratory, which he established in 1991. In 2007, Vikram Phatak acquired the assets, establishing NSS Labs, Inc. in the United States.

"AI is already transforming how both attackers and defenders operate." --Bob Walder, Senior Analyst Post this

Following the acquisition, Walder served as Research Director (EMEA) for Security, Privacy & Risk at Gartner, advising enterprise organizations on cybersecurity strategy and risk management.

With NSS Labs, Inc. (1.0) rapidly growing, in 2011 Phatak persuaded Walder to join NSS Labs as President and Chief Technology Officer. Walder built a team of research analysts dedicated to helping enterprise organizations navigate complex cybersecurity challenges and make informed decisions about security infrastructure investments.

In his new role as Senior Analyst at NSS Labs LLC (2.0), Walder will focus on independent research and analysis exploring how artificial intelligence is transforming the cybersecurity landscape, including both the defensive capabilities AI enables and the new attack surfaces it creates.

"Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping the cybersecurity landscape, creating both powerful new offensive and defensive tools as well as entirely new categories of risk," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of NSS Labs. "Bob has spent decades helping enterprises understand complex security technologies through rigorous independent analysis. His return strengthens our ability to provide trusted insight into one of the most important technology shifts facing the industry today."

"AI is already transforming how both attackers and defenders operate," said Bob Walder. "Organizations need clear, independent analysis to understand how these technologies affect risk, resilience, and the security of critical infrastructure. I'm excited to contribute research that helps enterprises navigate this rapidly evolving landscape.

About NSS Labs

NSS Labs delivers research-backed insights through its advanced testing platforms, empowering enterprises, security vendors, and service providers to make informed, evidence-based cybersecurity decisions. By handling the heavy lifting of testing for effectiveness, performance, and suitability, NSS Labs helps clients move beyond assumptions to gain actionable clarity. Its auditing and governance services offer continuous assurance that deployed security technologies are performing as expected—protecting investments and supporting accountability. For more information visit nsslabs.com

SOURCE NSS Labs