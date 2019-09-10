CyberSN Appoints Cyber Staffing Industry Veteran as President

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberSN , the largest technology and cybersecurity talent acquisition firm with a self-service job platform enabling employers and job seekers to match quickly, announced Mark Aiello, Co-Founder of Cyber 360, a successful cyber staffing firm founded in 1999, has been appointed as President.

Mr. Aiello will focus on building a state of the art inbound marketing strategy and execution processes, along with a strategic role in CyberSN's full suite of products and services including the international cybersecurity job platform, KnowMore .

"Choosing a President for a firm that has a very special family culture which focuses on productivity and love was easy when I met Mark. Mark shares the same passion that drives us at CyberSN - the care of the cybersecurity community. Care of the community means building technology to speak their language, using technology to make great matches and providing career support along the way. We care about the cyber professional and Mark does too!" said Deidre Diamond, CEO and Founder of CyberSN.

Prior to joining CyberSN, Mr. Aiello was the Vice President of Cybersecurity Operations for Signature Consultants, one of the largest staffing firms in the U.S. Prior to that, he founded and spent seventeen successful years at Cyber 360, Inc. (f/k/a The Revolution Group, ltd.) which was sold to Staffing 360 Solutions.

"It is clear to me that CyberSN is a force for positive impact in the cybersecurity industry and I am honored to be on the team. CyberSN's international job matching platform, KnowMore, will forever change the way the cybersecurity industry defines jobs, searches candidates, matches profiles, and engages cybersecurity professionals." said Mr. Aiello.

"I will apply the same principles that made me successful in my staffing career – integrity, honesty, work ethic, intelligence, and perseverance – to support CyberSN's powerful brand as a valued and trusted partner for Job Seekers and Talent Seekers throughout the world." Mr. Aiello added.

About CyberSN

Founded in 2014 by tech and staffing industry expert Deidre Diamond, the first VP of Sales at Rapid7 [NYSE: RPD]. CyberSN is the National leader in cybersecurity staffing services for both permanent and contract employment. KnowMore, by CyberSN, is a proprietary job searching and matching software, now offered as a self-service platform. Covert job searching is included among its many features. For more information, visit https://www.cybersn.com/meetknowmore/

