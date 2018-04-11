CyberSN Expands Sales Leadership Team by Appointing Jason DeAmato as Vice President of Sales Training

BOSTON, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberSN, an international cybersecurity staffing agency and leader in cyber staffing technology and services, today announced that Jason DeAmato has joined their team as the Vice President of Sales Training. DeAmato most recently served as Director of Sales Training at Education First, where he was responsible for the training, recruiting and sales coaching of more than 500 employees. The addition of DeAmato's expertise in understanding the behaviors of successful salespeople, combined with his ability to create a unified sales training program will position CyberSN for success in their projected rapid growth.

Jason DeAmato joins CyberSN as the VP of Sales Training, will drive sales training strategy and improve hiring practices within the sales and staffing community

"I've spent most of my life building successful sales teams. In joining forces with Deidre Diamond and CyberSN, I have the ability to fulfill my dream of supporting great companies who want to hire, train and retain sales talent on a much larger scale. It's a dream come true," stated DeAmato.

Founded by Deidre Diamond in 2014, CyberSN specializes in cybersecurity staffing and makes hiring and job searching simpler. In 2016, CyberSN expanded their services to include a cybersecurity software sales staffing business line. Together, with Diamond's proven track record of building highly motivated sales teams, and DeAmato's extensive background in sales behaviors, CyberSN is empowered to create a world-class sales training program to support these lines of business.

"CyberSN provides a five star service because we have amazing staffing leaders, aka sales professionals. With our rapid growth plans we must have a talented executive focused on our sales training world-wide. Jason has the skills and shares our passion for supporting salespeople in becoming long-term achievers year after year without the highs and lows. I am super excited to have Jason on the team," stated Diamond.

Diamond herself comes from Rapid7 where she served as the first Vice President of Sales. Her leadership resulted in Rapid7's sales revenue increasing from $800,000 to $20M in under four years—consequently creating $45M in new revenue generation.

"DeAmato's unique experience allows him to teach others to be proud of what they're accomplishing, while also pushing them to reach their full potential," continued Diamond.

About CyberSN:

Founded in 2014, CyberSN specializes in permanent and contract staffing for cybersecurity, information security and security sales professionals. CyberSN has an international reach and a physical presence in Boston, MA, Stamford, CT, New Durham, NH, Pittsburgh, PA, Atlanta, GA, Los Angeles and San Francisco, CA with partners around the globe. CyberSN dramatically decreases the frustration, time and cost associated with job searching and hiring for cybersecurity professionals. For more information, please visit www.CyberSN.com.

Media contact:

Lisa Kendall

193211@email4pr.com

818-723-1323

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybersn-expands-sales-leadership-team-by-appointing-jason-deamato-as-vice-president-of-sales-training-300628029.html

SOURCE CyberSN

Related Links

https://www.cybersn.com

