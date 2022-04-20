CYBEX INITIATES VOLUNTARY SAFETY RECALL OF SELECT U.S. VERSIONS OF THE SIRONA M CONVERTIBLE CAR SEATS

CYBEX Initiates Voluntary Safety Recall of Select U.S. Versions of Sirona M Convertible Car Seats Tweet this

The company will send a consumer notice to registered owners of the affected seats on or about May 9, 2022 to inform them of the action and is working with retailers to ensure that impacted Sirona M car seats are no longer available for sale. CYBEX will also make available a free product improvement kit that includes manufacturer-approved adhesive tape and instructions for proper application.

The company requests that owners of affected seats contact CYBEX for a free product improvement kit by calling 1-877-242-5676 between 8 am and 5 pm ET, Monday through Friday. Customers should not return seats to retailers where purchased. Importantly, the U.S. Sirona M car seat affected by this recall meets all safety requirements, so it may be used while consumers wait for the product improvement kit.

About CYBEX

CYBEX is a leading manufacturer and marketer of infant and juvenile products. Safety is CYBEX's number-one priority which is why all products are designed, engineered and rigorously tested with the goal of truly creating a safer more peaceful ride for both children and caregivers. Columbus Trading-Partners U.S., Inc ("CTP") is the United States distributor for CYBEX.

