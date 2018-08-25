Cybex Recalls Weight-Lifting Equipment Due to Serious Injury Hazards

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Cybex-Recalls-WeightLifting-Equipment-Due-to-Serious-Injury-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Cybex Smith Press plate-loaded weight-lifting equipment

Hazard: The weight bar can fall, posing serious injury hazards to the user.

Remedy: Repair, Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the weight-lifting equipment and contact Cybex for instructions on how to receive a free repair for model 5341 or a credit or refund of the current value for model 5340. All known purchasers are being contacted by the firm.

Consumer Contact:

Cybex toll-free at 877-423-3253 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.cybexintl.com and click on "Support" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 15,000

Description:

This recall involves the Cybex Smith Press model 5340, manufactured and distributed from 1989 through 1993, and model 5341, manufactured and distributed from 1993 through 2009. The models have a weight bar seated between two parallel vertical tracks on latch pins. The weight bar can be moved up and down to perform upper body and lower body exercises. The equipment is used primarily in fitness facilities. The weight bar was sold with the Smith Press, and the weights were sold separately. The model number is printed on the base of the frame of the Smith Press equipment.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 27 reports of injuries, including serious injuries of paralysis and spinal fracture.

Sold At: Through Cybex direct sales representatives and fitness equipment dealers to fitness facilities and gymnasiums and online at www.cybexintl.com from 1989 through 2009 for between $1,000 and $3,400.

Distributor: Cybex International Inc., of Owatonna, Minn.

Manufacturer: Cybex International Inc., of Owatonna, Minn.

Manufactured in: U.S.

Photos available at: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Cybex-Recalls-WeightLifting-Equipment-Due-to-Serious-Injury-Hazards

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

