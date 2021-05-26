Cybrary Collaborates with Safal Partners and Cyber Future Foundation to Provide Security Training for the US Department of Labor Apprenticeship Programs

COLLEGE PARK, Md., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybrary, the world's largest online cybersecurity workforce development platform, today announced a joint partnership with Safal Partners and Cyber Future Foundation (CFF) to provide public and private sector employers with access to industry-built training for their workers registered in cybersecurity and technology apprenticeship programs. This program helps scale cybersecurity teams in the wake of incessant cyber attacks.

Apprenticeship programs are quickly advancing as an important avenue to help businesses find sources of untapped talent and upskill current workers. This new partnership with Cybrary significantly enhances Safal Partners and CFF's US Department of Labor (USDOL) national intermediary contract to expand registered apprenticeships for cybersecurity and technology related occupations. Apprentices will have access to more than 200 learning modules and participate in on-demand training, workshops, labs and more, that are selected by their employer to upskill and keep pace with the expanding threat landscape.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Safal Partners and CFF to offer entry-level cybersecurity training for so many important roles," said Wesley Samuel III, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Cybrary. "These positions are the backbone of any strong security team and we're looking forward to seeing how this collaboration helps enable more teams to scale their collective skill sets."

A recent study by Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) found that 70 percent of organizations have been impacted somewhat or significantly by the global cybersecurity skills shortage. Additionally, 58 percent of organizations have found an increased workload on existing staff and 38 percent admitted that this shortage means cybersecurity teams are unable to learn or utilize security technologies to their full potential.

"By partnering with Cybrary, we're able to offer employers nationwide with the most current industry-aligned training for any and all apprentices – whether they are still enrolled in high-school or college, recent graduates, professionals making a career change, veterans entering into the workforce, or current workers looking to upskill and switch roles at their existing employer," said Mukta Pandit, President and Founder of Safal Partners Inc., a recently approved USDOL national program sponsor for cybersecurity and IT occupations and mission-driven consulting firm focused on education reform and sustainable improvements in student outcomes. "We're proud to be part of the movement to develop more apprenticeship programs as we support advancements in the workforce and Cybrary is an outstanding partner to have along on that journey."

Registered apprenticeship is a proven model of workforce development, providing employers with both a stronger and more diverse talent pipeline as well as improved retention. Apprentices benefit from paid, on-the-job training resulting in transferable credentials for long-term career advancement. The Cybrary training ultimately strengthens the unique learning solutions that Safal Partners and CFF have developed to map career curriculum, certification exam preparation, and more.

"We're always looking to make an impact when it comes to bridging gaps in education, whether its federal or state agencies and nonprofits or foundations, and this partnership aligns perfectly with that mission," said Valmiki 'Val' Mukherjee, Chairman and Founder of CFF, a non-profit think tank of doers focused on solving for global cybersecurity initiatives including workforce development, talent, training, and better collaboration between public and private sectors. "Cybersecurity can often be overlooked when it comes to education, so this partnership is a step in the right direction to increase the awareness and importance of it within a major federal agency like the USDOL."

Keith Davis, Executive Director at Camden Dream Center Technology , a Safal and CFF partner noted that, "A key element of any apprenticeship is the right kind of training. Both the youth and adult apprentices we serve will now be able to grow their cybersecurity skills with these 100 and 200 level trainings, ensuring their employers that they are adequately equipped to fill in the gaps on security teams."

For more information about the partnership, its benefits, and how Cybrary, Safal Partners, and CFF are collaborating to grow a stronger, more diverse, and skilled cybersecurity workforce, please visit https://cyber.safalpartners.com/ .

About Cybrary

Cybrary is the leading cybersecurity workforce development platform, putting the collective knowledge of the industry's top experts at your fingertips. Cybrary combines courses on the most in-demand cybersecurity skills with real, hands-on learning experiences and guidance from a community of dedicated cybersecurity professionals. Cybrary enables its more than 3 million learners, small businesses, and Fortune 1000 organizations to earn industry certifications, work with cutting-edge tools and technologies, and advance their cybersecurity goals. Learn how Cybrary is helping to build a cybersecurity-enabled workforce at www.cybrary.it .

About Cyber Future Foundation

Cyber Future Foundation (CFF), is a Dallas, Texas-based 501(c)(3) non-profit. CFF's mission is to serve as a think tank of doers for educational programs in cybersecurity world-wide, contribute to the development of effective public policies in cybersecurity, create a platform for developing trust in cyberspace, serve as a super-connector for global cybersecurity thought leaders and catalyze collaborative efforts through its network of alliances and public-private partnerships. Learn how you can collaborate with our team to make an impact in cybersecurity at http://www.cyberfuturefoundation.org .

About Safal Partners

Safal Partners is a mission-driven consulting firm working at the nexus of education and workforce. Public and private employers can join Safal's nationally registered apprenticeship program to train new hires and upskill incumbent workers in several cybersecurity and tech roles. Learn more about Safal Partners at https://cyber.safalpartners.com/ .

