Cybrary Named to Cybersecurity Top 500 List by Cybersecurity Ventures

Announced on May 15 at the Cyber Investing Summit, the rankings are determined by a number of requirements, including customer base, venture capital funding, company growth, impact on solving an industry problem and notable implementations.

Ryan Corey, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Cybrary, said, "We are honored to be selected as one of world's hottest and most innovative cybersecurity companies in the industry. The fact that we were only one of 14 Maryland companies and the only cybersecurity and IT career development platforms selected is a huge privilege. This has been such an amazing year for us already and we're looking forward to continuing to build upon our growth and success."

This recognition is on the heels of the company being selected by the Maryland Department of Commerce Delegation to represent the state's expanding cybersecurity footprint at the InfoSecurity (InfoSec) Conference in Europe, which is taking place this week, June 5-7, 2018. Cybrary executives will be available at their booth #S155 inside the Maryland Cyber Pavilion located on the mezzanine level within InfoSec Europe. For more information about Cybrary, visit www.cybrary.it



About Cybrary

Cybrary is a crowdsourced cyber security and IT career development platform. Its ecosystem of people, companies, content, and technologies converge to create an ever-growing catalog of online courses and experiential tools that provide IT and cyber security learning opportunities to anyone, anywhere, anytime. Cybrary has received industry recognition since its 2015 founding, including being named a Cybersecurity Excellence Award three-time gold winner for the Best Cybersecurity Education Provider and listed as 164 on the Cybersecurity Ventures' Top 500 list. Visit www.cybrary.it to learn more.

