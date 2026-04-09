Cycle for Clean Air and Healthy Lungs: American Lung Association to Host Five Iconic Bike Treks in 2026

CHICAGO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Lung Association announced five bike trek events that showcase scenic landscapes around the country—from majestic Alaskan mountains to Maine's forests and rugged coastline to charming waterfront towns along Florida's Gulf Coast. These unique fundraisers offer participants a one-of-a-kind experience and support lung disease research, clean air advocacy, programs and services. The events kick off in May and run through October.

Photo from the American Lung Association Clean Air Challenge Alaska Cycling event

The Lung Association's marquee cycling events offer fully supported rides varying from family-friendly 10-mile rides to a three-day 180-mile trek for seasoned cyclists, with plenty of options in between. There's a ride for everyone, including new gravel ride options, and e-bikes welcome! Best of all, cyclists are among friends in a welcoming atmosphere where every rider is supported and celebrated. So, saddle up and take in the spectacular views on an unforgettable adventure!

"The American Lung Association hosted its first bike trek more than 40 years ago, and these events continue to be a great way to get together, enjoy nature and have fun while doing good," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "Most importantly, the American Lung Association's cycling events support the millions of people nationwide facing lung disease and their families. You can make a difference, one pedal stroke at a time."

The 2026 American Lung Association Bike Treks include:

Clean Air Challenge Alaska , May 9, Talkeetna, Alaska. Both seasoned Alaskan adventurers and those seeking a new way to experience Talkeetna's beauty can take part in 100-, 60-, 26- or 10-mile rides from the peaks to the parks. The 41-mile gravel ride debuts this year. Learn more and register here.

, May 9, Talkeetna, Alaska. Both seasoned Alaskan adventurers and those seeking a new way to experience Talkeetna's beauty can take part in 100-, 60-, 26- or 10-mile rides from the peaks to the parks. The 41-mile gravel ride debuts this year. Learn more and register here. Reach the Beach Oregon , May 16, Fort Stevens State Park, Oregon. Cyclists of all levels can choose between 100-, 77-, 43- and 24-mile rides through beautiful back roads and celebrate with a beach party at the finish line. Learn more and register here.

, May 16, Fort Stevens State Park, Oregon. Cyclists of all levels can choose between 100-, 77-, 43- and 24-mile rides through beautiful back roads and celebrate with a beach party at the finish line. Learn more and register here. Trek Across Maine , June 19-21, Pineland Farms, Maine. Cover 180 miles over three days during Maine's biggest and best family reunion with beer, baked potatoes and lawn games. Learn more and register here.

, June 19-21, Pineland Farms, Maine. Cover 180 miles over three days during Maine's biggest and best family reunion with beer, baked potatoes and lawn games. Learn more and register here. Autumn Escape Bike Trek , September 25-27, Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Choose between the three-day 155-ride, two-day 100-mile ride or one-day 25- or 55-mile rides, with lobster, music and games afterwards. It's everything you love about Cape Cod in a single weekend! Learn more and register here.

, September 25-27, Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Choose between the three-day 155-ride, two-day 100-mile ride or one-day 25- or 55-mile rides, with lobster, music and games afterwards. It's everything you love about Cape Cod in a single weekend! Learn more and register here. Gulf Coast Bike Trek, October 17, Dunedin, Florida. Roll through historic Dunedin and Tarpon Springs along the beautifully maintained Pinellas Trail, with 62-, 40- and 25-mile rides and a family-friendly 10-mile ride. Learn more and register here.

The American Lung Association bike treks raise critical funds for research into new treatments and cures for lung cancer and lung disease, programs and services that help people live healthier lives, and efforts to create clean air and a tobacco-free future. In total, the five treks have a goal of raising over $1.9 million. Ninety cents of every dollar raised goes directly to research, programming and advocacy.

Registration for the Bike Treks are now open for individuals and teams, which can include friends, families, bike clubs, social groups and companies. Learn more about all of the American Lung Association cycling events here.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events.

American Lung Association • 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150 • Chicago, IL 60601

1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Ste. 1425 North • Washington, D.C. 20004

1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) Lung.org

CONTACT: Jill Dale | American Lung Association

P: 312-940-7001 C:720-438-8289

E: [email protected]

SOURCE American Lung Association