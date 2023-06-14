Cycle Trader Adds New Ways to Receive Cash Offers For Pre-Owned

News provided by

Cycle Trader

14 Jun, 2023, 15:22 ET

New Options for Selling Used Vehicles for Cash through an Easier, Safer, and Faster Process

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cycle Trader, the leading online marketplace for new and pre-owned motorcycles, has added two new ways for consumers to request cash offers for their used vehicles. The new options expand Cycle Trader's online offerings by creating a seamless selling experience utilizing the largest network of online dealers.

Cycle Trader users interested in selling their motorcycles can now solicit cash offers in two quick and convenient locations on the marketplace. Specifically:

  • After receiving a free trade-in value range for their current motorcycle on the Vehicle Valuations page, users can now choose whether they want to trade it in or sell it for cash. 
  • When listing their motorcycle for sale on the Sell Your Motorcycle page, users can now opt-in to receive cash offers from the market's largest used vehicles buyer in addition to private inquiries from consumers who may or may not offer cash.

Through both tools, Cash Offers makes selling a motorcycle as simple and convenient as possible online, with offer requests being responded to directly. The complete process is easy and convenient by handling all logistics, paperwork – including DMV documentation – and purchases directly with the seller. Within a few clicks, the selling journey is complete. 

"With our new Cash Offers product, Cycle Trader sellers can not only purchase a motorcycle digitally through our Buy Now purchase-from-home program, but also sell their pre-owned vehicles for cash quickly and effortlessly through a single, reputable source," said Troy Snyder, Vice President/General Manager of Digital Retailing for Trader Interactive, the parent company of Cycle Trader. "It saves time, avoids the potential complications of private party sales, and helps ensure that you sell your motorcycle as quickly as possible." 

Cycle Trader's new cash offer features are available immediately. 

About Cycle Trader
Cycle Trader is part of a unique portfolio of Trader Interactive marketplaces for buying and selling powersports vehicles, including Cycle Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, and Snowmobile Trader, with over decades as part of the "Trader" family of brands. The company's mission is to bring powersports buyers and sellers together by providing dealers and manufacturers with comprehensive listing packages and innovative advertising products that place inventory in front of relevant, high-quality buyers. Listing inventory through Trader Interactive's powersports brands ensures that dealers can maximize their exposure, generate connections, drive sales, and boost profits. For more information, visit www.CycleTrader.com.

SOURCE Cycle Trader

