CycleBar Partners with Magee-Womens Research Institute and Women Who Rock™

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, CycleBar partners with Magee-Womens Research Institute (MWRI) and Women Who Rock™ to raise awareness and funds for life-saving women's health research. September is National Ovarian and Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month, and throughout the month CycleBar will educate their riders from coast to coast about the work taking place at MWRI, specifically as it relates to cervical, uterine and ovarian cancer.

Founded in 2004, CycleBar is the largest indoor cycling brand by number of studios and offers a variety of low-impact, high-intensity indoor cycling workouts, which are inclusive of all fitness levels. CycleBar offers an immersive, multi-sensory experience in state-of-the-art "CycleTheaters," led by specially trained instructors, enhanced with high-energy "CycleBeats" playlists and tracked using rider-specific "CycleStat" performance metrics. Head-quartered in Irvine, CA, CycleBar is backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands.

"CycleBar's purpose is to empower riders, staff, and the community to create positive change in not only themselves, but the world around them. That, coupled with the fact that over 80% of CycleBar's members nationwide are female, it made perfect sense to partner with Magee-Womens Research Institute with their focus on research and advancements in women's health." said Trevor Lucas, President of CycleBar.

Researchers at MWRI are seeking to understand the underlying factors that cause ovarian cancer to spread, as well as why it reoccurs after treatment. They are also examining why chemotherapy isn't effective on certain types of gynecologic cancers. In addition, they are developing novel drugs that may directly target ovarian cancer stem cells. MWRI also supports numerous clinical trials for patients undergoing gynecologic cancer treatment.

"Thousands of women fight gynecologic cancers every year. At MWRI, we have laboratory research that seeks to understand what causes these cancers in the first place, and how we can prevent them from recurring. In the clinic, we have dozens of clinical trials exploring drug therapies, vaccine potential and the role immunology can play in improving treatment. We aspire to someday eliminate these cancers altogether – until then, we are dedicated to creating the most effective treatments possible and improving the quality of women's lives," said Michael Annichine, CEO of MWRI.

Women Who Rock will be powering a high voltage playlist featuring all female artists, which will be available for all riders and will be partnering with all parties for an online awareness campaign. Women Who Rock hosts an annual benefit concert featuring the best women in music, with a 100% female fronted line up. The event also includes The Women Who Rock Impact Award, interactive women's health pop ups, a silent auction, VIP hospitality lounge, and a fully interactive beauty bar that has featured CycleBar the last two years. Proceeds from the benefit concert support Magee-Womens Research Institute.

"We're so thankful for amazing partners like CycleBar, especially since health and wellness are at the core of what they stand for. Women Who Rock is excited to power a high energy music playlist featuring some of the best women in music, to Rock Your Ride during the month of September, and expand our partnership into 2021", said Melinda Colaizzi, Founder of Women Who Rock.

