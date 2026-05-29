CycleBar "Rides to the Moon" for National Bike Month, Turning Studios Nationwide Into One Massive Feat of Movement and Community

The largest indoor cycling brand in the country is uniting riders across more than 100 studios to collectively surpass 694,481 miles, the distance of the Artemis II mission, in a single weekend.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 CycleBar studios across the country are preparing to move as one this National Bike Month, as thousands of riders clip in simultaneously for "Ride to the Moon," a nationwide effort to collectively surpass 694,481 miles, the distance of the Artemis II mission, in a single weekend. Extraordinary Brands, the health and wellness franchisor behind CycleBar, says the activation will turn studios nationwide into one massive, music-driven celebration of movement, connection and community.

"This is the kind of moment only CycleBar can create," said Lori Klein, brand president of CycleBar. "Across the country, riders are showing up together, filling every bike and creating an incredible amount of energy in our studios. When you see hundreds of classes happening simultaneously and thousands of people riding toward one collective goal, it becomes something much bigger than fitness. It becomes a shared experience."



Taking place May 30-31, the activation will transform CycleBar studios across the country into immersive, high-energy ride experiences filled with glow ride takeovers, packed classes, space-themed studio transformations and nonstop community celebration. From coast to coast, thousands of riders will clip in simultaneously, turning more than 100 studios into one coordinated movement powered by music, momentum and connection.

Throughout the weekend, riders across the country will watch the collective mileage climb in real time as studios celebrate each milestone together online and in person. National and local social media coverage will spotlight instructor moments, and riders helping push CycleBar toward the 694,481-mile benchmark inspired by the Artemis II mission around the moon.

The event also embraces CycleBar's "blue dot" philosophy: the idea that every open bike represents an opportunity for connection, inspired by the "pale blue dot" perspective of Earth from space.

Riders are encouraged to invite someone new into the experience and help turn every empty seat into a shared moment while contributing to something bigger. Riders who refer a friend through the CycleBar app and attend class during activation weekend will be entered to win a $500 Ticketmaster gift card, since event tickets are out-of-this-world expensive, and live moments are harder to come by, this initiative reinforces the brand's focus on creating memorable live experiences and bringing people together in real life.

"There's something incredibly powerful and electric about a full CycleBar studio," Klein said. "Every rider contributes to the energy in the room and every bike becomes part of something larger! 'Ride to the Moon' is really about communities coming together across more than 100 studios and inspiring impressive feats that participants will remember long after their ride ends."



Every class, every rider and every mile throughout the weekend will contribute to the nationwide total.

To learn more about CycleBar or to book a class, visit www.cyclebar.com.

About Extraordinary Brands

Founded by Paul Flick in 2022, Extraordinary Brands is a multi-brand franchisor platform specializing in boutique fitness and wellness concepts. The company empowers entrepreneurs to launch, scale and grow standout studio brands through a shared services model and operational consistency. Its expanding portfolio includes CycleBar (indoor cycling), Rumble (boxing-inspired group fitness), Row House (rowing-based HIIT), NEIGHBORHOOD barre (barre), and Basecamp Fitness (HIIT). Extraordinary Brands continues to pursue growth across Pilates, spin, HIIT, barre and recovery verticals, with a focus on franchisee success and long-term brand revitalization. Visit www.extraordinarybrands.com to learn more.

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SOURCE Extraordinary Brands