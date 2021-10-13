Cycling Jersey Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.22% | Growing Need for Fitness to Boost Growth | 17000 + Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, Fox Racing Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jaggad Pty Ltd., Pending System GmbH and Co. KG, Rapha Racing Ltd., Shimano Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and Troy Lee Designs Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing need for fitness, innovation & portfolio expansion leading to product premiumization, the global rise in the number of cycling events, and positive government initiatives to support cycling will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the change in trade policies will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Cycling Jersey Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cycling jersey market report covers the following areas:

Cycling Jersey Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Cycling Jersey Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Cycling Jersey Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cycling Jersey Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025.

Detailed information on factors that will assist cycling jersey market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the cycling jersey market size and its contribution to the parent market.

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

The growth of the cycling jersey market.

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors.

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cycling jersey market vendors.

Cycling Jersey Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 257.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.49 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, Fox Racing Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jaggad Pty Ltd., Pending System GmbH and Co. KG, Rapha Racing Ltd., Shimano Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and Troy Lee Designs Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

