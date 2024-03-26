Cyclone Technology Launches Specialized Hard Surface Cleaning Treatments, Sports Surface Cleaning Solutions

Environmentally Friendly Treatments and Process Ensure Deep Pavement and Track Cleaning with Full Recovery

PHOENIX, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclone Technology, a global leader of high-pressure, hot water, full-recovery cleaning equipment for hard surfaces, today announced the official debut of an innovative line of eco-friendly cleaning treatments, as well as the introduction of Sports Surface Cleaning solutions. Cyclone's innovative solutions are gaining nationwide acclaim as the go-to solution across industries including aviation, entertainment, construction, industrial, motorsports, municipal and military.

Cyclone Technology's Sports Surface Cleaning solution - Image shows before (right) and after (left) Cyclone deep cleaning

Cyclone's new "Cyclone Clean" treatment solutions are water based, non-foaming and environmentally friendly. The solutions are designed for use with Cyclone's hard surface cleaning systems and are biodegradable, non-caustic, non-flammable, and highly effective.

Specialized Cyclone Clean cleaning treatments include:

Degreaser - Quickly breaks down and safely removes exhaust soot, hydraulic fluids, fuel residue, oils, dirt, grease, waxes, polishing compounds, salts, soluble oils and other compounds from hard surfaces. Designed for use with both cold and heated high-pressure washers.

- Quickly breaks down and safely removes exhaust soot, hydraulic fluids, fuel residue, oils, dirt, grease, waxes, polishing compounds, salts, soluble oils and other compounds from hard surfaces. Designed for use with both cold and heated high-pressure washers. Organic Growth Remover - Inhibits regrowth of mold, mildew and algae. Can be used on equipment and is easily applied. Meets stringent Boeing, McDonnell Douglas , EPA and AST requirements and specifications.

- Inhibits regrowth of mold, mildew and algae. Can be used on equipment and is easily applied. Meets stringent Boeing, , EPA and AST requirements and specifications. Rubber Remover - Designed for airport runway pavement use prior to pressure washing and as part of standard safety maintenance procedures. Quickly softens rubber on pavement and facilitates removal. Fast acting, non-hazardous and will not harm pavement seals, caulking or runway lights.

- Designed for airport runway pavement use prior to pressure washing and as part of standard safety maintenance procedures. Quickly softens rubber on pavement and facilitates removal. Fast acting, non-hazardous and will not harm pavement seals, caulking or runway lights. High-Level Disinfectant - Highly concentrated cleaner for use with Cyclone's heat and full-recovery system to kill pathogens and bacteria on sports tracks, and surfaces related to human or bird contamination.

- Highly concentrated cleaner for use with Cyclone's heat and full-recovery system to kill pathogens and bacteria on sports tracks, and surfaces related to human or bird contamination. Asphalt Bleed - This patented product removes excess asphalt binder from surfaces, enhancing friction while cleaning oil and grease residue.

Cleaning treatments are available in 1, 5, 55 and 275-gallon containers.

Cyclone's Sports Surface Cleaning solutions are specially formulated for athletic track and sports court applications, using 160° pressurized water to neutralize contaminants on the surfaces resulting from heavy use by athletes. The solution, dubbed "Blood, Sweat and Tears," when used with Cyclone's hard surface cleaning systems, can eliminate 99.9% of surface pathogens, mitigating infectious disease growth and helping schools, sports groups and associations protect athletes from potentially dangerous infections such as MRSA.

"Cyclone is increasingly recognized for our hard surface solutions in use by private and public customers on many of the nation's most demanding road, runway, stadium, parking structure, and athletic track surfaces," said Cyclone Technology CEO Stephen Klugherz. "We're seeing strong growth for our solutions, which ensure economical, environmentally friendly, and efficient high- and ultra-high pressure cleaning services, with no runoff and instant recovery."

For further information on Cyclone Technology's cleaning treatments, sports surface cleaning solutions, and a comprehensive range of hard surface cleaning solutions available for rental or purchase, please visit www.cycloneclean.com.

Cyclone Technology is a leading global manufacturer of hard surface cleaning and paint and rubber removal services that are economical and environmentally friendly. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, Cyclone Technology provides low-water cleaning solutions with instant recovery for hard surfaces including roadways, airport runways and motorsports tracks. Customers, including Caltrans, New York State Department of Transportation, Circuit of the Americas, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Travis Air Force Base rely on Cyclone.

